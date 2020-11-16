McIlrath & Eck, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, UMH Properties Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Investment company McIlrath & Eck, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, UMH Properties Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Intel Corp, U.S. Bancorp, sells Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, FIRST TST VALUE LI, Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McIlrath & Eck, LLC. As of 2020Q3, McIlrath & Eck, LLC owns 683 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJR, IFF, RCI, PEG, MORN, CL, CM, GOVT, BLV, MTCH, JQC, SJM, WBA, OKE, SQ, SPPP, ENPH, FEYE, CRWD, JD, ACB, PLNT, ZM, ANTM, NKLA, IAC, DKNG, VEU, VSS, MANT, Y, AXS, BCPC, DXCM, BEN, HSY, IRM, KLIC, HII, MHK, PENN, SGEN, AFL, CEF, JRO, WKHS,

VCSH, VO, PRF, VNQ, VOO, UMH, VTI, USB, INTC, TMUS, VGT, MGK, EFV, LMT, MDLZ, IBM, VIG, HRB, UPS, O, TSLA, PFE, JNJ, WM, KO, CLX, LOW, T, VBK, ALL, NVDA, PVH, HD, LHX, V, RSG, RCL, COST, VPU, BK, EWJ, CVS, MRK, UNH, WMT, MA, G, VMW, CBOE, GOOG, CGC, SPCE, DOW, GLW, ABT, ADBE, ALG, MO, AN, ADP, BAC, BDX, BMY, CNQ, CVX, CSCO, CSGP, CMCSA, TRV, DEO, EW, EA, NEE, FDX, GILD, HRL, INFO, ISRG, KMB, NOC, PNC, QCOM, LUV, Reduced Positions: VUG, AAPL, SPY, AMZN, VGSH, QQQ, PGX, RTX, EEM, XOM, CAT, SPLV, SJNK, SCHV, NFLX, PG, DIS, SCHK, EWZ, IWM, BRK.B, BP, SCHA, SCHB, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, ETSY, SCHM, SCHX, ARCC, AMT, ALB, RDS.A, DE, FE, F, GIS, BCOR, MDT, MS, NVS, WRK, AMLP, CRM, STX, SIRI, CCL, VZ, CHTR, KMI, UA, BYND,

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 711,845 shares, 25.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 185,785 shares, 18.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 297,516 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 129,931 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,007 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $81.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 886 shares as of .

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.02 and $169.56, with an estimated average price of $157.79. The stock is now traded at around $206.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 320 shares as of .

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $85.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 565 shares as of .

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 794 shares as of .

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $45.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 983 shares as of .

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.12 and $130.99, with an estimated average price of $124.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 345 shares as of .

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 244.26%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $329.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,019 shares as of .

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in UMH Properties Inc by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 64,722 shares as of .

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 1686.00%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 893 shares as of .

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,689 shares as of .

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 124.23%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $43.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,646 shares as of .

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD by 531.58%. The purchase prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08. The stock is now traded at around $193.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 360 shares as of .

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $51.4 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $53.66.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TST VALUE LI. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $31.53.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in LGI Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $86.76 and $122.91, with an estimated average price of $110.22.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Sleep Number Corp. The sale prices were between $41.8 and $53.63, with an estimated average price of $46.93.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $76.04 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $90.3.