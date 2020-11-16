  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
McIlrath & Eck, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, UMH Properties Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp

November 16, 2020 | About: VOO +1.36% UMH +1.41% TMUS +1.12% INTC +1.13% USB +1.17% MGK +0.82% IJR +2.68% MORN -0.28% CL +0.74% PEG +0.34% RCI -0.65% IFF +2.09%

Investment company McIlrath & Eck, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, UMH Properties Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Intel Corp, U.S. Bancorp, sells Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, FIRST TST VALUE LI, Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McIlrath & Eck, LLC. As of 2020Q3, McIlrath & Eck, LLC owns 683 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McIlrath & Eck, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcilrath+%26+eck%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McIlrath & Eck, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 711,845 shares, 25.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 185,785 shares, 18.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  3. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 297,516 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 129,931 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,007 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $81.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 886 shares as of .

New Purchase: Morningstar Inc (MORN)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.02 and $169.56, with an estimated average price of $157.79. The stock is now traded at around $206.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 320 shares as of .

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $85.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 565 shares as of .

New Purchase: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $55.94, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 794 shares as of .

New Purchase: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $45.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 983 shares as of .

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.12 and $130.99, with an estimated average price of $124.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 345 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 244.26%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $329.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,019 shares as of .

Added: UMH Properties Inc (UMH)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in UMH Properties Inc by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 64,722 shares as of .

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 1686.00%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 893 shares as of .

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,689 shares as of .

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 124.23%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $43.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,646 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD by 531.58%. The purchase prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08. The stock is now traded at around $193.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 360 shares as of .

Sold Out: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $51.4 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $53.66.

Sold Out: FIRST TST VALUE LI (FVD)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TST VALUE LI. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $31.53.

Sold Out: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in LGI Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $86.76 and $122.91, with an estimated average price of $110.22.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47.

Sold Out: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Sleep Number Corp. The sale prices were between $41.8 and $53.63, with an estimated average price of $46.93.

Sold Out: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $76.04 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $90.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of McIlrath & Eck, LLC. Also check out:

1. McIlrath & Eck, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. McIlrath & Eck, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. McIlrath & Eck, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McIlrath & Eck, LLC keeps buying

