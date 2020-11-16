Champlain Investment Partners, LLC Buys Smartsheet Inc, Zendesk Inc, The Hershey Co, Sells ServiceNow Inc, Catalent Inc, Guidewire Software Inc

Burlington, X1, based Investment company Champlain Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Smartsheet Inc, Zendesk Inc, The Hershey Co, Tradeweb Markets Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells ServiceNow Inc, Catalent Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Champlain Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Champlain Investment Partners, LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $14.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Workday Inc (WDAY) - 1,523,565 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% AMETEK Inc (AME) - 2,996,050 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 3,474,645 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.17% Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 6,271,020 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) - 19,204,657 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $123.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 846,885 shares as of .

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $77.12, with an estimated average price of $69.28. The stock is now traded at around $98.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 585,615 shares as of .

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pluralsight Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,818,300 shares as of .

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.4 and $143.59, with an estimated average price of $128.25. The stock is now traded at around $161.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 135,500 shares as of .

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vapotherm Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 486,780 shares as of .

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Utz Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 768,740 shares as of .

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 107.24%. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $48.35. The stock is now traded at around $52.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,920,941 shares as of .

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 50.75%. The purchase prices were between $126.75 and $149.59, with an estimated average price of $141.73. The stock is now traded at around $154.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,635,415 shares as of .

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc by 68.17%. The purchase prices were between $51.66 and $59.23, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $60.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,293,325 shares as of .

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 25.91%. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $262.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,106,106 shares as of .

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 121.93%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $21.71, with an estimated average price of $19.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,726,169 shares as of .

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $41.27 and $47.72, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,865,730 shares as of .

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $103.33 and $121.84, with an estimated average price of $112.39.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $185.13 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $198.44.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $93.84 and $124.11, with an estimated average price of $106.82.