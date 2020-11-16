Northstar Investment Advisors Llc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amgen Inc, Ecolab Inc, Sells Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Stryker Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

Denver, CO, based Investment company Northstar Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amgen Inc, Ecolab Inc, MSCI Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Stryker Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Public Storage, Fastenal Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northstar Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Northstar Investment Advisors Llc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $544 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MSCI, IVW, IVE, CMCSA, ORCL, SYY, DIS,
- Added Positions: QQQ, AMGN, ECL, JNJ, BABA, WDAY, AOS, TMO, GPN, EW, FIS, TEAM, CRM, NEE, GOOGL, SBUX, FB, COST, CHD, VTI, NOW, DEO, MDT, EQIX, MCD, TYL, AMZN, LMT, LFUS, CGNX, CNI, HD, TCEHY, BIDU, PYPL, XLNX, CSCO, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: RSP, SYK, VZ, MSFT, PSA, D, ITW, FAST, VYM, AAPL, SO, MMM, ACN, CB, IBM, WSO, NVDA, CMI, BMY, APH, PG, JPM, PFE, RTX, PM, O, MRK, MKC, XLU, ABT, SWK, WPC, ZBH, DIA, ABBV, A, WFC, VIG, KO, EMR, XOM, IWB, MA, WSM, WM, NKE, USMV, BKH, VFC, RYT, BAC, MO, GOOG, IAU, PEP, XLV, IWF, GWW,
- Sold Out: DELL, IWM, SKT,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 149,636 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 85,026 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 261.78%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,680 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 64,503 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 311,138 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $388.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,378 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVW)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVE)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $122.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,304 shares as of .New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,483 shares as of .New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,752 shares as of .New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,688 shares as of .Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 261.78%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 85,026 shares as of .Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 128.89%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $237.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 27,657 shares as of .Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 74.27%. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $208.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 32,322 shares as of .Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 28.35%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $149.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 78,484 shares as of .Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 41,815 shares as of .Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Workday Inc by 89.64%. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $222.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 22,324 shares as of .Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.Sold Out: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)
Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $6.28.
