Botty Investors LLC Buys ALPS ETF TRUST, The Walt Disney Co, AGNC Investment Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, ISHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Botty Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ALPS ETF TRUST, The Walt Disney Co, AGNC Investment Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Novavax Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, ISHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Botty Investors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Botty Investors LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVAX, MSFT, IOVA, VBIV, BTI, SGDM, PHYS, FE, RSX, PGNY,

NVAX, MSFT, IOVA, VBIV, BTI, SGDM, PHYS, FE, RSX, PGNY, Added Positions: AMLP, DIS, GBT, AGNC, ATVI, EPD, NLY, MRK, MMP, KEY, MPLX, NBIX, PEG, FLO, LAMR, AVGO, CSCO, MMM, PAYX, SNA, VZ, ABBV, GPC, NTDOY, IPG, DOW, ET, ORI, QCOM, RHHBY, CMI, STLD, HD, CVX, QQQ, SNY, PG, NHI, DMLP, TCEHY, JNJ, KRE, MO, TGT, PM, PAA, PSLV, MDC, RTLR, AAPL,

AMLP, DIS, GBT, AGNC, ATVI, EPD, NLY, MRK, MMP, KEY, MPLX, NBIX, PEG, FLO, LAMR, AVGO, CSCO, MMM, PAYX, SNA, VZ, ABBV, GPC, NTDOY, IPG, DOW, ET, ORI, QCOM, RHHBY, CMI, STLD, HD, CVX, QQQ, SNY, PG, NHI, DMLP, TCEHY, JNJ, KRE, MO, TGT, PM, PAA, PSLV, MDC, RTLR, AAPL, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, GOOG, IWM, DBL, CW, AMRN, DSL,

GOOGL, GOOG, IWM, DBL, CW, AMRN, DSL, Sold Out: T, ETN, GILD, GIS, PBCT, VLO, EMR, MNR, RTRX, QURE, RCKT,

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 66,641 shares, 31.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,603 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) - 604,435 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 40,795 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) - 217,510 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.25%

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $178.51, with an estimated average price of $120.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of .

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.75 and $36.3, with an estimated average price of $30.63. The stock is now traded at around $37.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,750 shares as of .

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in VBI Vaccines Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $3.86. The stock is now traded at around $2.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of .

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,533 shares as of .

Botty Investors LLC initiated holding in SPROTT ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,415 shares as of .

Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST by 2171.89%. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 120,410 shares as of .

Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 279.04%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 17,720 shares as of .

Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 597,036 shares as of .

Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 237,152 shares as of .

Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in KeyCorp by 63.10%. The purchase prices were between $11.03 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $12.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 97,925 shares as of .

Botty Investors LLC added to a holding in MPLX LP by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 102,754 shares as of .

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68.

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5.

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Botty Investors LLC sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.87.