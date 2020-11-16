Amerivest Investment Management LLC Buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells VANECK VECTORS ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Amerivest Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells VANECK VECTORS ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amerivest Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Amerivest Investment Management LLC owns 620 stocks with a total value of $12.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, BURL, TKR, GL, UHS, GWW, ZBRA, HBI, HTZGQ, TMUS, RST, CDW, THO, TWTR, KHC, AIMT, BGNE, AGR, OTIS, IMTM, VCR, XEC, ARE, AEE, BA, CMS, CSL, CCL, CNP, LUMN, FIS, PLD, CAG, FAST, FCX, HRB, SJM, LEG, NWL, PHM, TROW,

Added Positions: USHY, EMB, VGIT, AGG, VTIP, IWO, VBR, XLK, BND, GVI, XLE, SPYV, XLC, SCZ, VCSH, XLY, BNDX, VONV, XLV, EFG, ISTB, SPTL, TIP, EFV, ESGD, ESGU, IEF, SPIP, MMM, ABB, CB, AGCO, ASML, ABT, ACN, ATVI, ADBE, ALXN, ALL, AMX, AMT, ABC, AME, APH, AON, AAPL, ASB, AZO, BP, BBVA, BMO, BAX, BRK.B, BLK, BSX, BMY, BTI, CAE, CF, CSX, CPT, CNI, COF, CERN, CME, CHD, CI, CSCO, C, CLX, CCEP, COP, STZ, CMI, DHR, DE, DEO, DISCA, DLTR, D, EOG, EA, LLY, EMR, ENB, EQIX, RE, EXEL, XOM, FFIV, GRMN, GE, GIS, GPN, GS, HIG, HAS, HP, HD, HON, HUN, IBM, ING, ITW, TT, INTC, ICE, JKHY, JNJ, JCI, KLAC, KSU, LAMR, LVS, LOW, MMC, MAS, SPGI, MSFT, MT, MCO, MSI, NRG, NYCB, NOC, NVO, OHI, ORCL, PCAR, PNW, PII, PUK, PRU, PSA, QCOM, PWR, RJF, RBC, REG, RIO, ROK, RCL, RYAAY, SAP, SNY, SGEN, SRE, SPG, TRV, SWK, STT, NLOK, TSM, TXN, TMO, TD, TOT, TRP, UL, URI, UNH, VLO, WMT, DIS, GHC, WFC, YUM, ZBH, BBL, MA, AER, JAZZ, V, KDP, BUD, DG, LEA, CHTR, NXPI, GMAB, GM, KMI, ALSN, FB, NOW, PANW, SRC, ZTS, ICLR, VOYA, IQV, GLPI, GOOG, BABA, CFG, SEDG, GDDY, TEAM, LW, SPOT, PRSP, ESTC, STNE, CARR, BWX, DSI, ESGE, IAGG, IEI, IJS, IYR, JKL, MGV, NUEM, PID, SLYV, SPTS, SUSB, USRT, VDE, VGT, VHT, VNQ, VOO,

Reduced Positions: EMLC, JNK, IVW, VEA, VMBS, IJR, IVE, VUG, IEFA, VWO, IJH, VOE, XLI, MBB, SHY, VO, IEMG, EBND, IWP, VSS, XLF, VTI, SPDW, IWN, SPY, XLP, FE, BIV, IUSG, IWF, IWR, SPEM, SPSB, SPTM, SPYG, VB, VOT, VWOB, VYM, AES, T, AFL, MO, AMZN, DOX, AFG, AMP, AMGN, IVZ, AVB, TFC, BIDU, BAC, BCS, BDX, BBY, CACI, CVS, CPB, CAH, CAT, CRL, CLH, KO, CMCSA, CXW, COST, CCI, XRAY, DECK, DLB, DOV, DUK, DRE, ETN, EIX, ETR, EEFT, EXPE, FMC, GD, GILD, GOOGL, HAIN, LHX, HSY, HUBB, IP, IRM, JPM, KEY, KMB, LMT, MXIM, MCD, MPW, MDT, MET, MAA, MS, NFLX, NTAP, NKE, NUAN, OGE, ON, ODFL, OMC, PNC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PEP, PFE, PHG, PXD, RL, NTR, LIN, PFG, PG, PEG, RELX, RF, WRK, SLB, STX, SO, SYY, TGT, TSCO, USB, UNP, UPS, RTX, UNM, VMI, VZ, VOD, WAB, WBA, WHR, WMB, XRX, ZION, TDG, EVR, WU, DFS, CIM, PM, TAK, LYB, FBHS, ABBV, BRX, HLT, SYF, HPE, BKR, DEM, EEM, FDM, FTC, GWX, IJK, IJT, IWC, IWD, IWY, JKH, JKI, JKK, LEMB, MDYG, MGK, PCY, PHB, PSP, PWB, RPG, SCHG, SCHV, SHV, SJNK, SLYG, SPAB, TLH, VBK, VCIT, VDC, VFH, VGLT, VIGI, VIS, VNQI, WPS, XLU, XMMO,

Sold Out: UDR, IGOV, BKLN, ATH, USFD, OGS, BPY, PBF, PSX, AGNC, CLR, WYNN, ANTM, BDN, UMPQ, SKT, LUV, SKM, RCI, NI, ILMN, HFC, FISV, EPR, CVA,

ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 17,512,430 shares, 17.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 20,237,887 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 33,417,162 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.36% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 15,158,134 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 4,293,181 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%

Amerivest Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $54.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 38,351 shares as of .

Amerivest Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of .

Amerivest Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $103.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 179 shares as of .

Amerivest Investment Management LLC initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $64.18, with an estimated average price of $61.22. The stock is now traded at around $65.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 49 shares as of .

Amerivest Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $248.73 and $294.36, with an estimated average price of $268.82. The stock is now traded at around $345.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 96 shares as of .

Amerivest Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $177.55, with an estimated average price of $166.94. The stock is now traded at around $164.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 38 shares as of .

Amerivest Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond by 462.59%. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 8,628,039 shares as of .

Amerivest Investment Management LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 112.92%. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,433,600 shares as of .

Amerivest Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 94.56%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,816,570 shares as of .

Amerivest Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 32.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,500,930 shares as of .

Amerivest Investment Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $129.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 841,921 shares as of .

Amerivest Investment Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $116.86 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $117.38. The stock is now traded at around $117.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 271,734 shares as of .

Amerivest Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.17.

Amerivest Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.98 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Amerivest Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $70.69 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Amerivest Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $31.84 and $38.89, with an estimated average price of $35.17.

Amerivest Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Amerivest Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The sale prices were between $50.88 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $52.78.