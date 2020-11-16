Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Adobe Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, Adobe Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, Gentex Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCZ, ADBE, XLB, JNK, PEP, PAYX, AMGN, ORCL, NVO, INTU, BF.B, CERN, ABC, ACN, CL, AMCR, CHD, CLX, HSY, TSCO, FDS, MKC, AZO, KMB, GIS, ROL, GLDM, ARKW, XLP, QQQ, VCR, QCOM, RODM, TSM, AMD, ARKG, GRMN, AGG, MINT, USHY, SJNK, HYS, UPS, NVDA, AMH, IGM, IXN, IYW, UNP, VIG, BABA, GLBS,
- Added Positions: MSFT, SPLG, AMZN, IWM, FB, GOOGL, EEM, FISV, PG, ADP, AAPL, FIXD, IGSB, ESGU, HYLB, KNX, LQD, CVX, VTI, C, ARKK, FXL, PGR, VLUE, BERY, SIZE, IYG, CCK, VOD, FDX, VZ, IHI, IWP, LBTYK, FTEC, IEFA, LKQ, SHYG, GPK, NUAN, CLH, MTUM, COST, NXST, JNJ, LUMN, AMG, VTV, ESGE, WMT, GOOG, HD, EXD, IJR, USA, MGA, BND, MRTN, UTF,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, FVC, SPY, IVV, VOO, FMAY, AVGO, JCI, BLK, CSCO, CVS, PLD, MET, GD, DG, WU, V, CMCSA, IBM, T, RTX, MDT, MRK, JPM, ATO, DIS, LMT, IAU, NOC, ALL, SCHW, WHR, CIBR, SHY, GOVT, SPIB, TMO, JPST, USMV, GBIL, EFG, MAS, XT, FVD, VGT, FLOW, BRK.B, DGRO, EMB, NKE, DFEB, AOM, UNH, FIW, VGSH, MA, XLY, LMBS, SPYG, SHW, KO, XLK, AOR, NEAR, GLD, WPC, INTC, FSKR, VUG, RFP, O,
- Sold Out: GNTX, VHT, TLT, XLV, VNLA, BIL, SHV, SPSB, XSLV, IEI, SBUX, SPAB, USB, XOM, YRCW, ONDK, CIK,
For the details of Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cascadia+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 458,884 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
- First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) - 481,556 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.39%
- ISHARES TRUST (EEM) - 198,022 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.68%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 23,989 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.12%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 23,824 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.5%
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $63.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 113,671 shares as of .New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $469.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,801 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLB)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 33,950 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 20,647 shares as of .New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 11,893 shares as of .New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $237.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,472 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 107.40%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 26,589 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 165.29%. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $42.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 89,912 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 102.09%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,352 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 82.50%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $173.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 31,226 shares as of .Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 547.48%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $276.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 9,233 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 445.54%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1772.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,653 shares as of .Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $24.91 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $26.57.Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VHT)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.Sold Out: JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The sale prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL)
Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53.
