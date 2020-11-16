  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Repay Holdings Corp, Sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Power Integrations Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: AZEK +1.53% TECH -0.12% ULTA +5.75% WIX -4.24% POOL +0.32% NATI +2.93% MTCH +0.26% IAC +3.88% RPAY +1.82% GRMN +1.65% FO +0%

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Stephens Investment Management Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Repay Holdings Corp, The AZEK Co Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Power Integrations Inc, Shopify Inc, Quidel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owns 171 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC
  1. Icon PLC (ICLR) - 531,328 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
  2. Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 671,245 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8%
  3. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 225,440 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
  4. MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) - 180,310 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37%
  5. Envestnet Inc (ENV) - 1,061,568 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 536,880 shares as of .

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 314,126 shares as of .

New Purchase: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,157,481 shares as of .

New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $92.68 and $105.81, with an estimated average price of $99.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 204,840 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.1 and $111.37, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 195,632 shares as of .

New Purchase: Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $25.48. The stock is now traded at around $30.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 337,061 shares as of .

Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 180.13%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $35.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,126,267 shares as of .

Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 88.30%. The purchase prices were between $232.22 and $282.96, with an estimated average price of $260.13. The stock is now traded at around $302.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 171,820 shares as of .

Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 55.67%. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $262.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 156,885 shares as of .

Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 97.78%. The purchase prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4. The stock is now traded at around $244.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 92,698 shares as of .

Added: Pool Corp (POOL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Pool Corp by 38.79%. The purchase prices were between $269.26 and $336.67, with an estimated average price of $308.45. The stock is now traded at around $340.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 80,609 shares as of .

Added: National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $34.46 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,033,633 shares as of .

Sold Out: Aarons Holdings Co Inc (AAN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.

Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17.

Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79.



