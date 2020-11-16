Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Repay Holdings Corp, Sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Power Integrations Inc

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Stephens Investment Management Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Repay Holdings Corp, The AZEK Co Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, FLIR Systems Inc, Power Integrations Inc, Shopify Inc, Quidel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owns 171 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MTCH, IAC, RPAY, GRMN, FOXF, MEG, U, NVDA,
- Added Positions: AZEK, TECH, ULTA, WIX, AAXN, CHGG, POOL, ROKU, BEAT, NATI, WEX, PIPR, HUBG, RPD, CVGW, NXPI, HALO, FEYE, BFAM, MGPI, SLAB, AVAV, LNN, HSTM, WIFI, TW, ANGI, SUPN, ACHC, ABMD, MDT,
- Reduced Positions: FLIR, POWI, SHOP, DOCU, OLLI, MELI, SPWH, DXCM, FIVN, ECPG, WING, DPZ, KTOS, MKTX, CSGP, TTWO, FTNT, LULU, PLMR, RGEN, KRNT, IPHI, RMD, IDXX, ISRG, TDOC, CDNS, ENV, LGND, MANH, MCHP, SITE, TYL, ICLR, FCFS, PRAA, PEN, PFPT, RNG, SMTC, TREX, VRSK, AZPN, BURL, DLTR, EA, FND, HMSY, LYV, MRCY, MNST, NEOG, PRLB, SIVB, ANSS, CERN, CGNX, GWRE, HEI.A, ILMN, PODD, PRAH, PCRX, PANW, PRO, QTWO, QLYS, ROK, TNDM, INFO, ALGN, BCPC, COG, CIEN, COUP, EXEL, HQY, JBHT, IPGP, NUVA, PTC, SQ, CYBR, CPRT, EGHT, EZPW, GPN, LASR, OMCL, PE, SPSC, ALXN, ADSK, BF.B, CHRW, DBX, ECHO, FAST, FISV, KEYS, LHX, PXD, ROLL, ROP, ROST, HSIC, SPLK, VAR, VEEV, XLNX, SPOT,
- Sold Out: AAN, QDEL, QGEN,
For the details of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stephens+investment+management+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 531,328 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
- Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 671,245 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 225,440 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
- MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) - 180,310 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37%
- Envestnet Inc (ENV) - 1,061,568 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 536,880 shares as of .New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 314,126 shares as of .New Purchase: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,157,481 shares as of .New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $92.68 and $105.81, with an estimated average price of $99.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 204,840 shares as of .New Purchase: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.1 and $111.37, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 195,632 shares as of .New Purchase: Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC initiated holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $25.48. The stock is now traded at around $30.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 337,061 shares as of .Added: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 180.13%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $35.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,126,267 shares as of .Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 88.30%. The purchase prices were between $232.22 and $282.96, with an estimated average price of $260.13. The stock is now traded at around $302.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 171,820 shares as of .Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 55.67%. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $262.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 156,885 shares as of .Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 97.78%. The purchase prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4. The stock is now traded at around $244.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 92,698 shares as of .Added: Pool Corp (POOL)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in Pool Corp by 38.79%. The purchase prices were between $269.26 and $336.67, with an estimated average price of $308.45. The stock is now traded at around $340.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 80,609 shares as of .Added: National Instruments Corp (NATI)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC added to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $34.46 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,033,633 shares as of .Sold Out: Aarons Holdings Co Inc (AAN)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17.Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Stephens Investment Management Group LLC sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79.
