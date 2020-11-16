Platinum Investment Management Ltd Buys FedEx Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Sydney Australia 2000, C3, based Investment company Platinum Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys FedEx Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Steel Dynamics Inc, sells Intel Corp, Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Platinum Investment Management Ltd owns 144 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: OCFT, STLD, AMBA, PLNT, GTH, IDYA, BCEL, INBX, CTMX, LPTX, MSI, X, RNA, STOR, HBI, SYF, FOXA, YY, BLI, HCA, LYB, ALXN, UHS, SLB, PRU, PBR, OMC, MRK, MFC, MMP, IBM, DISCA, GIB, ITUB, ABC, AMP,
- Added Positions: FDX, GOLD, FCX, YUMC, NOAH, QTRX, CNTG, ULTA, FUN, SIX, WH, ASMB, KSS, SEAS, WVE, GOOS, ADI, WIFI, ESPR, ORTX, ORCL, ASLN,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, FB, BABA, SWKS, GOOG, ZTO, JD, BKNG, MOMO, FTI, LRCX, GOOGL, ALLY, TCOM, MLCO, MCHP, INFO, CVNA, MTN, BNTX, CARR, SIG, KTB, LIVN, AAPL, QIWI, NSTG, MYOV, MRNA, GOGL, ADPT, HCM, OVID, PACB, NTLA, PYPL, XLRN, ZBH, PKI, FL, EFX, BIO, EBAY, SGMO,
- Sold Out: BIDU, TIF, WUBA, BRFS, BTU, ELY, ARYA, CBMG, ATHM, INDA, SINA, OSB,
These are the top 5 holdings of PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 148,694 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.37%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 842,043 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.2%
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 2,257,889 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42%
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 7,328,470 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.12%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 34,542,199 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $20.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,276,742 shares as of .New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.51 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $28.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 885,714 shares as of .New Purchase: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $57.72, with an estimated average price of $48.37. The stock is now traded at around $58.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 385,148 shares as of .New Purchase: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $57.62. The stock is now traded at around $69.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 202,922 shares as of .New Purchase: Genetron Holdings Ltd (GTH)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Genetron Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 375,359 shares as of .New Purchase: IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (IDYA)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.22 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $12.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 193,123 shares as of .Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 128.35%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $271.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 722,306 shares as of .Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 81.99%. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 6,015,689 shares as of .Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 225.53%. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 4,660,219 shares as of .Added: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 24.51%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,621,152 shares as of .Added: Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Noah Holdings Ltd by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $30.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,885,812 shares as of .Added: Quanterix Corp (QTRX)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Quanterix Corp by 70.63%. The purchase prices were between $26.91 and $37.47, with an estimated average price of $32.12. The stock is now traded at around $49.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 339,323 shares as of .Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51.Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.Sold Out: Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Peabody Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.3 and $4.07, with an estimated average price of $2.89.Sold Out: BRF SA (BRFS)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in BRF SA. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $4.25, with an estimated average price of $3.84.Sold Out: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)
Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $16.37 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $18.79.
