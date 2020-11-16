SCW Capital Management, LP Buys Akumin Inc, TravelCenters Of America Inc, Whole Earth Brands Inc, Sells R1 RCM Inc, APi Group Corp, Verra Mobility Corp

Investment company SCW Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Akumin Inc, TravelCenters Of America Inc, Whole Earth Brands Inc, Anterix Inc, sells R1 RCM Inc, APi Group Corp, Verra Mobility Corp, Hilltop Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SCW Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, SCW Capital Management, LP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AKU, TA, FREE, ATEX,

AKU, TA, FREE, ATEX, Reduced Positions: RCM, APG, BERY, VRS,

RCM, APG, BERY, VRS, Sold Out: VRRM, HTH,

R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 2,396,678 shares, 23.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.74% Akumin Inc (AKU) - 8,965,385 shares, 16.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 569,891 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1% Hanger Inc (HNGR) - 1,402,798 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Verso Corp (VRS) - 2,193,127 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%

SCW Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Akumin Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.72 and $3.25, with an estimated average price of $2.35. The stock is now traded at around $3.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.92%. The holding were 8,965,385 shares as of .

SCW Capital Management, LP initiated holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $17.2. The stock is now traded at around $30.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.24%. The holding were 726,218 shares as of .

SCW Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.94 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $7.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 875,597 shares as of .

SCW Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Anterix Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.71 and $46.41, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 93,935 shares as of .

SCW Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $9.25 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.45.

SCW Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $16.64 and $21.47, with an estimated average price of $19.4.