University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Masonite International Corp, Sells Redfin Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alphabet Inc

South Bend, IN, based Investment company University Of Notre Dame Du Lac (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Masonite International Corp, Shopify Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Redfin Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alphabet Inc, Open Text Corp, Brookfield Asset Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. As of 2020Q3, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 29 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,039 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,925 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,596 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.73% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 52,565 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 124,823 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.19%

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 52,565 shares as of .

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $152.04, with an estimated average price of $125.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 71,727 shares as of .

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in Masonite International Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.12 and $98.4, with an estimated average price of $88.65. The stock is now traded at around $88.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 99,917 shares as of .

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $918.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 9,565 shares as of .

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $188.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 49,366 shares as of .

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $108.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 92,584 shares as of .

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $35.54 and $52, with an estimated average price of $44.21.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $41.3 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $43.72.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $143.13, with an estimated average price of $133.64.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1.