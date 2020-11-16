Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. Buys DIREXION SH ETF TR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Coca-Cola Co

Investment company Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys DIREXION SH ETF TR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, FIRST TRUST EXCH, sells PROSHARES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. owns 84 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 133,321 shares, 35.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% ISHARES TRUST (IGM) - 113,894 shares, 30.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 118,046 shares, 18.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 45,422 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.04% DIREXION SH ETF TR (TECL) - 11,400 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. New Position

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $233.57 and $407.55, with an estimated average price of $288.11. The stock is now traded at around $330.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of .

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $395.7 and $470.14, with an estimated average price of $425.37. The stock is now traded at around $459.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of .

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of .

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $271.15 and $304.49, with an estimated average price of $285.28. The stock is now traded at around $275.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 266 shares as of .

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $83.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 900 shares as of .

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 339.09%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,740 shares as of .

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 164.09%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $226.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,442 shares as of .

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH by 734.08%. The purchase prices were between $174.48 and $206.48, with an estimated average price of $184.54. The stock is now traded at around $197.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,619 shares as of .

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $144.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,710 shares as of .

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.59%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 77 shares as of .

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 29.80%. The purchase prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,886 shares as of .

Stuart Chaussee & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.14 and $174.53, with an estimated average price of $126.01.