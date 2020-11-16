Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Trane Technologies PLC, Sells Alphabet Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc

East Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Trane Technologies PLC, Quidel Corp, Chewy Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc, Ventas Inc, Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TT, QDEL, CHWY, IRM, AMTD, BIL, BRK.B, IWF,

TT, QDEL, CHWY, IRM, AMTD, BIL, BRK.B, IWF, Added Positions: SPTS, JPST, ADBE, SCHO, VCSH, XLK, CVX, XLRE, JNJ, GLD, RSP,

SPTS, JPST, ADBE, SCHO, VCSH, XLK, CVX, XLRE, JNJ, GLD, RSP, Reduced Positions: GOOG, VTR, SCHW, GOOGL, V, XLV, VB, COST, VWO, HRL, MDT, FRC, XLF, MAS, HD, MSFT, ROP, VZ, ILMN, HSC, ZTS, CSCO, PG, QCOM, XLC, USB, T, CRM, LIN, ORCL, JPM, DIS, SPY, DEO, DLR, SRCL, AKAM, XLI, XLE, VPU, XOM, RDS.B, SHY, ADP, TMO, IVV, DHR, GSK, CMCSA, AMGN, XLP, ABBV, FB, SCHF, VOO, MRK,

GOOG, VTR, SCHW, GOOGL, V, XLV, VB, COST, VWO, HRL, MDT, FRC, XLF, MAS, HD, MSFT, ROP, VZ, ILMN, HSC, ZTS, CSCO, PG, QCOM, XLC, USB, T, CRM, LIN, ORCL, JPM, DIS, SPY, DEO, DLR, SRCL, AKAM, XLI, XLE, VPU, XOM, RDS.B, SHY, ADP, TMO, IVV, DHR, GSK, CMCSA, AMGN, XLP, ABBV, FB, SCHF, VOO, MRK, Sold Out: ETN, GILD, NKE,

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTS) - 1,694,755 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1113.92% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 872,790 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 365.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,914 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,169 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 186,962 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $147.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 70,958 shares as of .

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17. The stock is now traded at around $198.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 30,345 shares as of .

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $62.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 63,657 shares as of .

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $25.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 122,078 shares as of .

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 49,668 shares as of .

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,079 shares as of .

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 1113.92%. The purchase prices were between $30.69 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 1,694,755 shares as of .

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 365.66%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 872,790 shares as of .

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 91.53%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $469.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 14,162 shares as of .

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 65.91%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 120,896 shares as of .

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $37.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,892 shares as of .

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 57.67%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $83.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,796 shares as of .

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $85.64 and $105.57, with an estimated average price of $97.68.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3.