Stephens Inc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Sells Pacer Fund Trust Trendpilot US Large Cap, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

Investment company Stephens Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Owl Rock Capital Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells Pacer Fund Trust Trendpilot US Large Cap, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephens Inc . As of 2020Q3, Stephens Inc owns 1085 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VRP, LVGO, FDIS, IUSB, IPI, CALX, INGR, HR, STAG, DRI, DDOG, SPHD, IIPR, SPWH, IYT, SOLN, AEM, SNOW, JD, IAC, EL, LSI, MGNI, MTCH, NEEPP, NEEPP, PSTL, POR, PTON, PNTG, HTA, ZS, WDAY, BHP, VGLT, VGSH, MOTI, DTP, DDS, ENPH, ETSY, FTS, UMBF, TMUS, GFF, BTO, AOS, U, SSB, THO, SNPS, PBPB, VTR, GVI, GGN, AAL, ARW, BAND, BYND, CCJ, CBIO, FBHS, GATX, GGZ, PAYC, QYLD, IAG, NVTA, IYK, IHF, KNX, KSS, KIDS, PCG,
- Added Positions: SHY, VCSH, IGSB, ORCC, IWV, PFF, UNH, SPLV, JPST, LMBS, ISRG, IWD, BMY, FV, IVW, IWB, INTC, LMT, SDY, FNF, BND, BG, AMLP, GOOGL, CADE, GILD, IVV, IOO, HDV, AXP, DIS, FLT, ACWV, JKH, WBA, AMH, CBOE, CARR, CSCO, CCI, DKNG, FDX, GPC, GSLC, GDOT, OEF, IYR, AAXJ, IGIB, QUAL, JPM, RRGB, GLD, SPIB, SCHW, SE, VLO, VCIT, WMT, AMCR, ALL, AMZN, CRMT, COLD, ANTM, APO, ARES, ADSK, CDMO, BRK.B, BKI, BL, BWG, BTI, AVGO, CTXS, COST, DISCK, DG, EXR, FTCS, FTSM, GD, GM, GL, HIG, IPG, QQQ, RYT, INVH, IGM, IJK, SLV, VLUE, DGRO, JNJ, KR, MGM, MA, NTAP, NKE, PNC, PNW, QCOM, MDY, SPYD, SAFE, XLI, SNE, SBUX, STOR, SYK, TRP, TSLA, TXN, TRUE, BNDX, VEU, VOO, VUG, VTV, VZ, VRTX, ZIOP, MDT, NXPI, AMCX, FAX, ACHC, ALB, ALXN, AEP, AIG, ADI, ANSS, AMAT, AZPN, AZN, ATO, AN, AAXN, BGS, BCPC, BCS, GOLD, BHE, BMRN, BLFS, TECH, BLK, BCX, BA, BIF, BFAM, BAM, BRO, BF.B, BURL, IGR, COG, CDNS, CVGW, CTLT, LUMN, CIEN, CTAS, C, CFG, CLX, CGNX, UTF, CXO, ED, STZ, CPRT, COR, GLW, CSGP, CRWD, CCK, CUBE, CONE, DTE, DXC, DXCM, DFS, DLTR, DCUE, DPZ, DOV, ECHO, ECL, EIX, ESRT, ETR, ENV, WTRG, ESS, ES, EXEL, EXPD, FNB, FDS, FICO, FRT, FIS, FDN, FXH, FGD, CIBR, FCFS, FIVE, FL, FTNT, GWPH, GLPI, IT, GIS, BOTZ, GSIE, GWW, GH, GWRE, HCA, HQY, HEI.A, HP, HOLX, HON, HRL, IPGP, IDXX, ILMN, ICE, IBM, IVC, BSCL, BSJL, BSCM, TIP, LQD, IXC, TLT, EFA, IGV, IDU, IYJ, IYH, SCZ, EMB, MBB, IEI, GOVT, USMV, IEMG, AMJ, J, KEYS, LHX, LADR, LRCX, LAMR, LW, LGND, LMNR, LNC, LYV, LULU, MIN, MANH, MKTX, MMS, MKC, MPW, MCY, MCHP, TAP, NATI, NFLX, NBIX, NYCB, NEP, LASR, NOC, NUAN, NUVA, ORLY, ODFL, OLLI, OHI, ORCL, PRAH, PTC, PE, PBCT, HYS, PAA, POOL, PG, PRO, SH, PRLB, QLYS, RTX, RP, O, REGN, RSG, RMD, RNG, ROK, ROP, RY, RDS.B, RVT, SPGI, SBAC, SPYG, KRE, XSD, SJNK, JNK, SIVB, HSIC, SLB, XLV, SMTC, SRE, SHW, SBNY, SITE, SJM, LUV, STL, SYF, TSM, TTWO, THQ, HQL, TDOC, TEI, TMP, TW, TREX, TYL, USB, UBER, ULTA, MOAT, BSV, VIGI, VT, VPL, VFH, VHT, VAW, VAR, VEEV, VOE, VOT, VRSK, WEC, WCN, W, WFC, WEX, WY, YUMC, ZTS, ACN, APTV, STE, ALC, GLOB, SPOT, ASML, RCL, FLEX,
- Reduced Positions: PTLC, TROW, IWP, D, IWN, IAU, MSFT, APD, ADP, IWF, IWS, MINT, UPS, FBT, FXO, XOP, BKNG, RSP, IWM, KRUS, MCD, CRM, VYM, VTI, ARE, CWH, CERS, LOW, SPY, BIV, LYB, ABT, ALGN, AAPL, BP, DD, EMN, FEI, PTNQ, PEP, VTEB, AXTA, CB, T, ARCC, BX, CNNE, CMI, DUK, HACK, GSK, PBW, AGG, KKR, KHC, MSCI, MHK, PYPL, TRV, TFC, MGC, RE, ABB, AFL, AGNC, ARKG, ABBV, ATVI, BABA, GOOG, ABC, ADM, AVLR, BCE, CHRW, CSX, CAH, CHDN, XEC, COUP, DEO, DOCU, DORM, EA, ENB, FB, GLIBA, HUBS, EEMV, DVY, EEM, IWR, IWO, IYW, ITB, IEZ, KMB, KTOS, LKQ, LLY, MIC, MET, NVS, OKTA, OTIS, PZZA, PM, PLD, CWB, SPSB, DIA, SNY, XLP, NOW, SQ, RUN, SYY, TJX, TGT, TOT, VXUS, VO, VMC, WDC, WU, WPM, WHR, ETN, JCI, SIG, ARKK, ARKW, AWP, AXAS, AAP, AMD, AKAM, LNT, NFJ, AYX, MO, AMT, AWK, AME, APH, BUD, NLY, ARCB, ANET, AZO, BK, OZK, BDX, BGT, BDJ, BXMT, BR, CBRE, CI, CME, WHD, CSQ, ELY, CM, COF, KMX, CG, CE, CNP, CRNC, CHTR, CHGG, CHE, CHD, CINF, CFX, CL, CMP, CAG, CONN, CTVA, CVET, CREE, DXPE, DHR, DELL, DAL, DLB, DCI, DOW, DBX, EPR, EWBC, EVV, EFR, ETW, EXG, EMR, ECPG, STAY, FLIR, FEYE, FAF, FHN, QQEW, FVD, FXD, FXR, FXL, FNX, FDT, EMLP, F, FTV, FTAI, BEN, FCX, GAB, GDV, GRX, GARS, GE, GEL, GPN, URA, GS, GBIL, GGG, LOPE, HAL, HALO, HBI, HAS, HSTM, HPE, HFRO, HOMB, HMC, JBHT, HBAN, ITW, IMGN, PODD, IFF, IP, ICMB, DBC, PCY, BSCK, IONS, IVE, IEF, IJJ, IYF, IJS, IDV, IHI, FLOT, IEUR, JBL, K, KEY, KRP, KMI, PHG, KTB, LVS, LEG, CACG, LGF.B, RAMP, MDC, MGPI, MPLX, MTSI, MMP, MGA, MRO, MPC, MKL, MMC, MAS, MCK, MELI, MRCY, MU, MAA, MDLZ, MRCC, MS, MSI, MUSA, NGG, NOV, NEO, NRZ, NEM, NXST, NEE, NOK, NSC, DNOW, NUE, NTNX, QQQX, NTR, ORI, OKE, OMF, PRAA, PVH, PCRX, PH, PEGA, PENN, PSX, DOC, PINS, PXD, POWI, PFHD, PGR, PFPT, PRU, PEG, PSA, QRTEA, RPM, RRC, RPD, RF, RGEN, RBA, ROKU, RDS.A, SLG, SPIP, SAP, XLY, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLC, SCI, SHLX, SHOP, SIEN, SLAB, SFNC, WORK, SNAP, SEDG, SON, SPLK, PHYS, SFM, STAA, SU, TCF, TPIC, TAK, HQH, TDF, TER, TTD, TMO, TRI, TKR, TSCO, TWTR, TWOU, USX, UL, UN, UNIT, UNM, VFC, GDX, MGK, VOOG, IVOO, VDC, VIS, VGT, VOX, VBK, VXF, VRSN, VBTX, VIAC, VMW, VOD, VG, VOYA, PPR, WPC, WSO, WRI, WELL, GFY, EMD, WES, WRK, WING, XEL, XLNX, ZBH, ZM, ZNGA, MIME, ASA, LIN, MNKKQ, GRMN, TEL, OEC, CYBR, WIX, ESTC,
- Sold Out: PTH, AAN, AVB, BECN, CLGX, GAN, CCEP, MSB, PWR, MRTN, FTK, GNTX, HCSG, PSXP, IUSG, IEO, RCI, LAKE, TXRH, UMPQ, CTR, MSEX, VNO, MODN, CRSP, ATEX, AMP, ACC, QGEN, PK, PSEC, XLB, TRGP, TFX, VIAV, MMU, TNP, ELF, AFT, AZEK, BKD, CPTA, CTT, CLH, CEM, EMO, OXSQ, ELGXQ, EQX, FSLY, KLAC, LGI, LSXMA, MFC,
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 909,498 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 1,476,333 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.52%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,992,496 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.89%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 494,717 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.87%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 922,371 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
Stephens Inc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.57 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 968,689 shares as of .New Purchase: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,045 shares as of .New Purchase: FIDELITY COV TRS (FDIS)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $65.68, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $64.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 47,049 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $54.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,112 shares as of .New Purchase: Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in Intrepid Potash Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.7 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 170,416 shares as of .New Purchase: Calix Inc (CALX)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $24.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 75,215 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.52%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,476,333 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 262.57%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 783,235 shares as of .Added: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 67.61%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,553,317 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWV)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 38.99%. The purchase prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $210.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 125,875 shares as of .Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $355.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 65,007 shares as of .Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 491,501 shares as of .Sold Out: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $117.11 and $143.76, with an estimated average price of $131.94.Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $145.72 and $162.1, with an estimated average price of $153.26.Sold Out: Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The sale prices were between $25.12 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $30.14.Sold Out: Aarons Holdings Co Inc (AAN)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.Sold Out: GAN Ltd (GAN)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.11 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $21.25.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $65.28 and $68.73, with an estimated average price of $67.26.
