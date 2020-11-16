  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC Buys SBA Communications Corp, Kansas City Southern, Owl Rock Capital Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp

November 16, 2020 | About: SWKS +0.11% LPLA +3.43% APD -0.54% SBAC +2.37% KSU +0.28% ORCC +2.11% GOOGL +1.69% MSFT +0.5% KEYS +1.82% GLRE +2.48% M +5.29%

Investment company Otter Creek Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SBA Communications Corp, Kansas City Southern, Owl Rock Capital Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, Keysight Technologies Inc, Greenlight Capital Re during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Otter Creek Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Otter Creek Advisors, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Otter Creek Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/otter+creek+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Otter Creek Advisors, LLC
  1. Hologic Inc (HOLX) - 92,706 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
  2. NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 87,582 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  3. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 279,324 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33%
  4. Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 36,682 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
  5. iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 15,000 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47. The stock is now traded at around $304.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 7,889 shares as of .

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $187.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 12,099 shares as of .

New Purchase: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 176,499 shares as of .

Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 49.97%. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $141.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 29,653 shares as of .

Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $74.14 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $79.44. The stock is now traded at around $89.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 52,971 shares as of .

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $263.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,485 shares as of .

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21.

Sold Out: Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.18 and $7.65, with an estimated average price of $6.87.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Otter Creek Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Otter Creek Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Otter Creek Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Otter Creek Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Otter Creek Advisors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)