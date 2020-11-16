Otter Creek Advisors, LLC Buys SBA Communications Corp, Kansas City Southern, Owl Rock Capital Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Otter Creek Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SBA Communications Corp, Kansas City Southern, Owl Rock Capital Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, Keysight Technologies Inc, Greenlight Capital Re during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Otter Creek Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Otter Creek Advisors, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SBAC, KSU, ORCC,

SBAC, KSU, ORCC, Added Positions: SWKS, LPLA, APD, VRT, ADI, BLL, HOLX,

SWKS, LPLA, APD, VRT, ADI, BLL, HOLX, Reduced Positions: PYPL, ZBH, J, TMO, AMRC, QRVO, KLXE,

PYPL, ZBH, J, TMO, AMRC, QRVO, KLXE, Sold Out: GOOGL, MSFT, KEYS, GLRE, MA,

Hologic Inc (HOLX) - 92,706 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85% NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 87,582 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 279,324 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 36,682 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 15,000 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47. The stock is now traded at around $304.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 7,889 shares as of .

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $187.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 12,099 shares as of .

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 176,499 shares as of .

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 49.97%. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $141.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 29,653 shares as of .

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $74.14 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $79.44. The stock is now traded at around $89.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 52,971 shares as of .

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $263.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,485 shares as of .

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.18 and $7.65, with an estimated average price of $6.87.

Otter Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.