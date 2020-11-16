EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys Motorola Solutions Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, AMETEK Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Motorola Solutions Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Bank of America Corp, Aon PLC, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, AMETEK Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Canadian Natural Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.. As of 2020Q3, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 15,500,531 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38% CSX Corp (CSX) - 9,314,986 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5% Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) - 8,587,850 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 3,867,918 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62% Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 9,825,389 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $170.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 1,516,284 shares as of .

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 240.74%. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 8,369,399 shares as of .

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 20,041,098 shares as of .

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. added to a holding in Aon PLC by 41.43%. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $204.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,236,642 shares as of .

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $3.86 and $5.23, with an estimated average price of $4.59.