Krilogy Financial LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PIMCO ETF TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Sells FS KKR Capital Corp, Amdocs, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company Krilogy Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PIMCO ETF TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells FS KKR Capital Corp, Amdocs, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krilogy Financial LLC. As of 2020Q3, Krilogy Financial LLC owns 228 stocks with a total value of $701 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: STPZ, FSK, VMW, BLK, LH, CRL, IQV, MTCH, ABT, EMB, VNLA, TIP, SHV, VOX, MBB, IWB, IVE, GSY, GLD, MRNA, SQ, KKR, PM, LULU, CMG, MED,
- Added Positions: VUG, MINT, SCHV, SCHZ, TLH, SPTL, IEF, PYPL, AGG, BABA, IEI, TSLA, VCIT, MSFT, C, SCHF, JPST, XLE, TOTL, SCHB, BOND, VOE, SCHH, SCHO, SLYV, XLB, FB, XLI, XLF, GOOGL, GE, GOOG, AMGN, AAPL, SHY, PCY, EVBG, FLRN, NVDA, JNJ, AMLP, EMR, INTU, CVX, IBND, CI, IWO, IGSB, LQD, BIV, MLM, VGT, XOM, VNQ, SCHM, VDC, KO, TLT, VCR, ADBE, VEA, VHT, PEP, BSV, PFE, O, UNH, VMC, ABBV, AMH, IBM, CWI, EFA, HON, IWD, IWM, GS, ETR, CNC, SCHD, MO, LLY, VTV, VTEB, BAC, WMT, ORI, EQIX, BMY, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, SCHE, AMZN, VB, IVV, IWP, SCHA, XLK, VXUS, BND, BRK.B, GL, VTI, LOW, RY, UBS, FITB, RACE, SYF, HDV, TMO, SLYG, MDT, VWO, IWF, SPLK, NVS, JPM, XLY, CMCSA, VIG, SKM, SCHX, MRK, PHG, QCOM, AMD, SPY, QQQ, FXL, CWB, XLC, XLP, SCHC, T, V, AEE, BA, CAT, DIS, INTC, CRM, NEE, SIRI, LRCX, PG, HD, FE, VFH, EXAS, CSCO, LNT, SCHR, MCD, CGC, LUV, MDYG, UNP, UPS, VZ, IBB, NFJ, DBEF, BX, AVGO, MSGS,
- Sold Out: FS5A, DOX, IGIB, TXN, ZOM,
For the details of Krilogy Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/krilogy+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Krilogy Financial LLC
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 598,220 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV) - 1,187,921 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 1,349,621 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 686,549 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOE) - 242,713 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 63,930 shares as of .New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $16.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 63,747 shares as of .New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $141.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,680 shares as of .New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $669.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of .New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $199.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,642 shares as of .New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.56 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $207.02. The stock is now traded at around $239.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,921 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG)
Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 349.36%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $238.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 36,043 shares as of .Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)
Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 50.03%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 83,015 shares as of .Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 424.85%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $188.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,138 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 140.52%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,131 shares as of .Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 52.29%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,777 shares as of .Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 79.90%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,464 shares as of .Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FS5A)
Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.Sold Out: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.04 and $62.66, with an estimated average price of $59.76.Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $61.17, with an estimated average price of $60.6.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83.Sold Out: Zomedica Corp (ZOM)
Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in Zomedica Corp. The sale prices were between $0.07 and $0.22, with an estimated average price of $0.14.
