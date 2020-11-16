Krilogy Financial LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PIMCO ETF TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Sells FS KKR Capital Corp, Amdocs, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company Krilogy Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PIMCO ETF TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, PayPal Holdings Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells FS KKR Capital Corp, Amdocs, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krilogy Financial LLC. As of 2020Q3, Krilogy Financial LLC owns 228 stocks with a total value of $701 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



STPZ, FSK, VMW, BLK, LH, CRL, IQV, MTCH, ABT, EMB, VNLA, TIP, SHV, VOX, MBB, IWB, IVE, GSY, GLD, MRNA, SQ, KKR, PM, LULU, CMG, MED, Added Positions: VUG, MINT, SCHV, SCHZ, TLH, SPTL, IEF, PYPL, AGG, BABA, IEI, TSLA, VCIT, MSFT, C, SCHF, JPST, XLE, TOTL, SCHB, BOND, VOE, SCHH, SCHO, SLYV, XLB, FB, XLI, XLF, GOOGL, GE, GOOG, AMGN, AAPL, SHY, PCY, EVBG, FLRN, NVDA, JNJ, AMLP, EMR, INTU, CVX, IBND, CI, IWO, IGSB, LQD, BIV, MLM, VGT, XOM, VNQ, SCHM, VDC, KO, TLT, VCR, ADBE, VEA, VHT, PEP, BSV, PFE, O, UNH, VMC, ABBV, AMH, IBM, CWI, EFA, HON, IWD, IWM, GS, ETR, CNC, SCHD, MO, LLY, VTV, VTEB, BAC, WMT, ORI, EQIX, BMY, CVS,

For the details of Krilogy Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/krilogy+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 598,220 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHV) - 1,187,921 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 1,349,621 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 686,549 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOE) - 242,713 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 63,930 shares as of .

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $16.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 63,747 shares as of .

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $141.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,680 shares as of .

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $669.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of .

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $199.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,642 shares as of .

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.56 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $207.02. The stock is now traded at around $239.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,921 shares as of .

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 349.36%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $238.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 36,043 shares as of .

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 50.03%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 83,015 shares as of .

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 424.85%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $188.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,138 shares as of .

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 140.52%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 15,131 shares as of .

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 52.29%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,777 shares as of .

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 79.90%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,464 shares as of .

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.04 and $62.66, with an estimated average price of $59.76.

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $61.17, with an estimated average price of $60.6.

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83.

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in Zomedica Corp. The sale prices were between $0.07 and $0.22, with an estimated average price of $0.14.