Francisco Partners Management, LP Buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sells Eventbrite Inc, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Francisco Partners Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys GoodRx Holdings Inc, sells Eventbrite Inc, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Francisco Partners Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Francisco Partners Management, LP owns 1 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GDRX,

GDRX, Sold Out: EB, GCAP,

For the details of Francisco Partners Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/francisco+partners+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) - 84,700,550 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position GAIN Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Francisco Partners Management, LP initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 84,700,550 shares as of .

Francisco Partners Management, LP sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $8.26 and $12.57, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

Francisco Partners Management, LP sold out a holding in GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.02 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $6.09.