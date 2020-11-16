Aristides Capital LLC Buys Pivotal Investment Corporation II Class A, Pivotal Investment Corporation II Class A, Twitter Inc, Sells iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Verso Corp, Workhorse Group Inc

Investment company Aristides Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pivotal Investment Corporation II Class A, Pivotal Investment Corporation II Class A, Twitter Inc, Popular Inc, GSX Techedu Inc, sells iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Verso Corp, Workhorse Group Inc, Evertec Inc, Myovant Sciences during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristides Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Aristides Capital LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $63 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) - 37,446 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.18% Visa Inc (V) - 18,770 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.72% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,358 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.03% Lennar Corp (LEN.B) - 52,274 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Forum Merger II Corp (FMCI.WS) - 353,483 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Pivotal Investment Corporation II Class A. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of .

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of .

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 31,840 shares as of .

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55. The stock is now traded at around $70.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of .

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.46 and $73.21, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $72.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 12,546 shares as of .

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc by 147.54%. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $3.41, with an estimated average price of $3.21. The stock is now traded at around $3.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 197,979 shares as of .

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co by 177.51%. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $5.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 147,717 shares as of .

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in ARC Document Solutions Inc by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $0.78 and $1.44, with an estimated average price of $1.06. The stock is now traded at around $1.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,248,422 shares as of .

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Microvision Inc by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $1.28 and $2.71, with an estimated average price of $1.74. The stock is now traded at around $1.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 250,182 shares as of .

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Coffee Holding Co Inc by 89.04%. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $3.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 37,807 shares as of .

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Workhorse Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.93 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $19.09.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Evertec Inc. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $35.92, with an estimated average price of $32.15.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.05 and $22.6, with an estimated average price of $18.64.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.