Forefront Analytics, LLC Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Gilead Sciences Inc

Investment company Forefront Analytics, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, WISDOMTREE TRUST, DBX ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Gilead Sciences Inc, Danaher Corp, Dyadic International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forefront Analytics, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Forefront Analytics, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAU, ESGE, DE, JNJ, UBER, GERN, OSMT,

IAU, ESGE, DE, JNJ, UBER, GERN, OSMT, Added Positions: EMLP, EMB, EES, DBEF, MTUM, IEF, SPY, VEA, VNQ, IVV, HDV, IGF, VWO, TIP, MBB, IEI, LQD, BNDX, USMV, VTV, ORCC, BKLN, DJP, SSO, VB, UWM, WIP, CGW, ORTX, AAPL, NVDA,

EMLP, EMB, EES, DBEF, MTUM, IEF, SPY, VEA, VNQ, IVV, HDV, IGF, VWO, TIP, MBB, IEI, LQD, BNDX, USMV, VTV, ORCC, BKLN, DJP, SSO, VB, UWM, WIP, CGW, ORTX, AAPL, NVDA, Reduced Positions: EDV, VNQI, DHR, DYAI, BNTX, DVAX, SNY,

EDV, VNQI, DHR, DYAI, BNTX, DVAX, SNY, Sold Out: VMBS, VT, GILD,

ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 89,639 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.44% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 114,828 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.51% DBX ETF TRUST (DBEF) - 391,016 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.39% PIMCO ETF TRUST (LTPZ) - 135,768 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (EMLP) - 619,334 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.30%

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 38,097 shares as of .

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $35.4. The stock is now traded at around $39.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,823 shares as of .

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $251.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,061 shares as of .

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $149.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,547 shares as of .

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $47.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,756 shares as of .

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Geron Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.59 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $1.85. The stock is now traded at around $1.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 63,930 shares as of .

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 60.30%. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $21.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 619,334 shares as of .

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 45.51%. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 114,828 shares as of .

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST by 254.57%. The purchase prices were between $26.78 and $32.02, with an estimated average price of $30.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 175,807 shares as of .

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in DBX ETF TRUST by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $30.76. The stock is now traded at around $32.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 391,016 shares as of .

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.44%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 89,639 shares as of .

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $119.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 82,044 shares as of .

Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $75.3 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $80.24.

Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.