  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Forefront Analytics, LLC Buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Gilead Sciences Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: EMLP +1.54% EMB +0.39% EES +2.53% DBEF +1.17% MTUM +0.47% IEF -0.13% IAU +0.61% ESGE +1.55% DE +1.52% JNJ +1.08% UBER +2.61% GE +5.59%

Investment company Forefront Analytics, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, WISDOMTREE TRUST, DBX ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Gilead Sciences Inc, Danaher Corp, Dyadic International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forefront Analytics, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Forefront Analytics, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Forefront Analytics, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/forefront+analytics%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Forefront Analytics, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 89,639 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.44%
  2. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 114,828 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.51%
  3. DBX ETF TRUST (DBEF) - 391,016 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.39%
  4. PIMCO ETF TRUST (LTPZ) - 135,768 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  5. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (EMLP) - 619,334 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.30%
New Purchase: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 38,097 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $35.4. The stock is now traded at around $39.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,823 shares as of .

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $251.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,061 shares as of .

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $149.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,547 shares as of .

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $47.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,756 shares as of .

New Purchase: Geron Corp (GERN)

Forefront Analytics, LLC initiated holding in Geron Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.59 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $1.85. The stock is now traded at around $1.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 63,930 shares as of .

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (EMLP)

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 60.30%. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $21.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 619,334 shares as of .

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 45.51%. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 114,828 shares as of .

Added: WISDOMTREE TRUST (EES)

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST by 254.57%. The purchase prices were between $26.78 and $32.02, with an estimated average price of $30.08. The stock is now traded at around $34.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 175,807 shares as of .

Added: DBX ETF TRUST (DBEF)

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in DBX ETF TRUST by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $30.76. The stock is now traded at around $32.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 391,016 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.44%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 89,639 shares as of .

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Forefront Analytics, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $119.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 82,044 shares as of .

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VT)

Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $75.3 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $80.24.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Forefront Analytics, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Forefront Analytics, LLC. Also check out:

1. Forefront Analytics, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Forefront Analytics, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Forefront Analytics, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Forefront Analytics, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)