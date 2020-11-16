Palisade Capital Management Llc Buys Match Group Inc, Matthews International Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Zebra Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Aarons Holdings Co Inc

Investment company Palisade Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Matthews International Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, National Instruments Corp, Revolve Group Inc, sells Zebra Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Aarons Holdings Co Inc, CoreLogic Inc, K12 Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palisade Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Palisade Capital Management Llc owns 242 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MTCH, MATW, IAC, RVLV, CTXS, PYPL, REGN, ILMN, CREE, OSK, PTC, PEG, NEM, SAH, EHTH, OMER, APO, PFPT, GWPH, WIX, TSLX, BMRN,
- Added Positions: NATI, BEAT, EBS, ACIW, NGVT, AMAT, ROCK, LFUS, AVNT, EGOV, CVET, INDB, SYNH, PFGC, CSGS, AIMC, CSOD, HRTX, BLKB, SBUX, AMZN, HNGR, PDCE, RGEN, WSFS, AIT, ICLR, SMTC, EGP, MLI, RLI, RNST, WTS, WABC, SSNC, ACHC, TRUP, AMSF, B, BRKR, CMP, PRMW, CUZ, GPI, HMSY, JW.A, JNJ, LKQ, PB, RGP, ONTO, SAIA, TXRH, BABA, BL, ARKK, AME, ARCC, BRKS, BKE, CBRL, CMC, CFR, DECK, NEE, FULT, HMN, ICE, MSA, MD, SMP, TDY, UIS, WAL, WWD, RP, RLJ, ABBV, GOOG, DEA, ALTR, AEPPL, IAA, LVGO, CAKE, COST, IIN, MSFT, MNRO, OIS, PEP, KKR, COR, BKI, FTV, OSW, AEP, D, DPZ, IBM, MDLZ, MIC, MU, NOC, PLT, BKNG, STX, TDS, TSN, WDC, VMW, CLNY, IIIV, IVV,
- Reduced Positions: ZBRA, CLGX, LRN, HCSG, AAPL, RBA, PBH, BDX, KWR, JPM, ROP, DHR, MCD, IDA, VZ, HEI.A, WFCPL.PFD, DHRPA.PFD, CNC, SDC, BRK.B, NEEPP, NEEPP, FNV, AIZP.PFD, BACPL.PFD, VRT, ELAN, XLNX, SPY, TXN, NKE, STZ, DIS, NYCBPU.PFD, AFL, BAC, ELAT, VIAC, CHNGU, CVX, IFFT, COP, GS, FWONK, GOOGL, PM, LHX, MNR, INFN, HTGC, SNCR, QCOM, VRNT,
- Sold Out: IWM, AAN, CCIPA.PFD, SREPA.PFD, ALLE, AVGO, XOM, C, TTWO, 1T6, VTWO, Y, AVTR, EVH, NAVI, FEYE, YORW, SGEN, SIVB, NUVA, LEN, INTC, PRTK, GE, CX,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 498,768 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02%
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 268,974 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
- Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 341,197 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 207,649 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 151,006 shares as of .New Purchase: Matthews International Corp (MATW)
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Matthews International Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 471,235 shares as of .New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 77,933 shares as of .New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.47 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 520,999 shares as of .New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $308.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of .New Purchase: Cree Inc (CREE)
Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cree Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.51 and $73.69, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $69.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of .Added: National Instruments Corp (NATI)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 77.64%. The purchase prices were between $34.46 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 564,718 shares as of .Added: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BioTelemetry Inc by 46.03%. The purchase prices were between $35.95 and $46.31, with an estimated average price of $41.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 563,598 shares as of .Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 57.17%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 167,864 shares as of .Added: Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc by 47.75%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 162,021 shares as of .Added: Independent Bank Corp (INDB)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Independent Bank Corp by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $70.05, with an estimated average price of $62.22. The stock is now traded at around $68.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 256,383 shares as of .Added: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)
Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 820,539 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.Sold Out: Aarons Holdings Co Inc (AAN)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCIPA.PFD)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $1445 and $1557.39, with an estimated average price of $1483.93.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SREPA.PFD)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $97.16 and $108.63, with an estimated average price of $101.89.Sold Out: Allegion PLC (ALLE)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08.
