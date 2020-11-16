Palisade Capital Management Llc Buys Match Group Inc, Matthews International Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Zebra Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Aarons Holdings Co Inc

Investment company Palisade Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Matthews International Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, National Instruments Corp, Revolve Group Inc, sells Zebra Technologies Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Aarons Holdings Co Inc, CoreLogic Inc, K12 Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palisade Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Palisade Capital Management Llc owns 242 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 498,768 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02% ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 375,000 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Icon PLC (ICLR) - 268,974 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31% Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 341,197 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 207,649 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%

Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 151,006 shares as of .

Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Matthews International Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 471,235 shares as of .

Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 77,933 shares as of .

Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.47 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 520,999 shares as of .

Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $308.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of .

Palisade Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cree Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.51 and $73.69, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $69.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of .

Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 77.64%. The purchase prices were between $34.46 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 564,718 shares as of .

Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BioTelemetry Inc by 46.03%. The purchase prices were between $35.95 and $46.31, with an estimated average price of $41.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 563,598 shares as of .

Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 57.17%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 167,864 shares as of .

Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc by 47.75%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 162,021 shares as of .

Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Independent Bank Corp by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.12 and $70.05, with an estimated average price of $62.22. The stock is now traded at around $68.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 256,383 shares as of .

Palisade Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $13.67 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 820,539 shares as of .

Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.

Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.

Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $1445 and $1557.39, with an estimated average price of $1483.93.

Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $97.16 and $108.63, with an estimated average price of $101.89.

Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5.

Palisade Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08.