Pathstone Family Office, Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ASGN Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc

Fort Lee, NJ, based Investment company Pathstone Family Office, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ASGN Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Royal Bank of Canada, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, sells SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc, SPDR GOLD TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pathstone Family Office, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Pathstone Family Office, Llc owns 978 stocks with a total value of $916 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LORL, SCHD, ATHA, VLY, AMRC, DAR, VSTO, SUB, ABM, GLDD, MTRN, SCHB, SCHM, AMOT, FLWS, KELYA, LNDC, STC, AT, AZZ, CHCO, HCCI, KLIC, LKFN, RBC, SKY, VHT, ALTM, ARCC, BEAT, BMTC, CAC, ENB, FBNC, THFF, FIVE, HTLF, MERC, NBTB, NMIH, OCFC, PNFP, AGQ, SYX, VCR, ALG, AIN, AMWD, ANDE, ET, GSBC, HCKT, HTGC, IWC, MMP, MTCH, MEI, NTUS, SAP, SCHA, CKH, BIL, VPU, TXG, ACMR, AQN, AB, APO, ASND, ATOM, AAXN, BCH, BCE, BX, BIP, BIPC, CP, CHL, NET, RQI, ED, CNR, CR, BAP, DHI, DDOG, DMYT, DSL, DUK, EXR, FTS, RAIL, FLGT, GD, GPC, HCA, HUBS, HUYA, IAC, IMAX, IMUX, IRM, LAZ, LEG, LNC, LIND, LUMN, LDL, LYB, 61Y, MPW, MIDD, MRNA, NTRA, NFG, NCR, NXTC, NTR, OTRK, PAYC, PFSI, PBCT, PSXP, PNW, PPL, PGNY, SPXU, UGL, PEG, RDFN, RKT, SIRI, SITM, SDC, RWR, STAA, SYNA, TTOO, TRP, TU, TYL, UGI, VBK, VBIV, VC, WHR, WIMI, WDAY, WPC, ZEN, ZS,

IEFA, ASGN, IWD, RY, VEA, IAU, SDY, MHO, VWO, BDX, IEMG, NML, SCHP, SLGN, MGRC, SCL, UMH, ATKR, CCL, CBU, IXC, MCD, MLR, SYBT, UEIC, BMCH, EPD, KE, KMI, VTWO, VSH, BABA, AXSM, AVGO, CVS, ECL, EGO, GM, GS, IHI, KBAL, KN, ORCL, RTX, XLU, WORK, SO, TCBK, UCTT, VUG, MMM, ABBV, MO, AMGN, BNTX, BDJ, FRA, BP, BMY, CM, CRNC, CVX, CB, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, CPSI, CRWD, DAL, DEO, DIS, D, DKNG, XOM, FB, FEYE, GILD, GSK, IP, EEM, IJR, JNJ, LAMR, LC, MA, MAXR, MELI, MET, MGM, MSM, NVRO, NKLA, NAT, NOC, NVAX, PEP, PFE, PM, O, SNY, SRPT, SDGR, SE, SWAV, SI, SONO, SPOT, CGBD, TEVA, TXN, TTD, TRV, UPS, VNQI, VONV, SPCE, WBA, WFC, Z, Reduced Positions: VTI, IVV, VCSH, LOW, GLD, IGSB, XLK, IWF, VOO, AXU, IWB, AAPL, ITOT, GDX, BMRN, CARG, XLV, XLY, DLTR, SCHC, XLF, VTV, VEU, MPC, XLI, VOE, VONE, VZ, AEM, IWO, SUSA, MRK, MSFT, SYK, AGI, GOOGL, AMT, BRK.B, BYND, CCI, EQX, AG, IVW, EFA, JPM, MRO, PAAS, PINS, QCOM, XLRE, XLB, UBER, VONG, V, ABT, ACN, ACCO, GOLF, ADUS, ADBE, AMD, AWF, AFB, AFG, AMSF, AMN, BUD, AFT, AIF, ACA, ARDC, ABG, AXTI, BBSI, GOLD, BYM, BTT, MUI, MFL, MUE, MUS, MYI, MQT, MQY, BLMN, BRC, BHR, BLDR, CACI, CWST, CTT, CNC, CRL, CHH, CLH, COHR, COHU, COLB, CMCO, CNMD, CRVL, CRD.A, CCRN, CSGS, CSWI, CUBE, CUTR, DAN, DK, DISCA, DOV, DSPG, DCO, KTF, EGP, EVN, EVF, EME, EBS, EMR, ENS, ERIC, ESE, EXPO, FSS, FHI, FMN, FTEC, BUSE, FSD, FLY, FCN, FF, GIII, GNRC, ROCK, GMED, LOPE, GPK, GTN, GBX, GPI, HAE, HNGR, HFWA, HTH, TWNK, HLI, HURN, IIIV, IBTX, IMKTA, INOV, NSIT, IBM, IVC, IIM, VTA, VMO, VKQ, IRDM, IWS, DGRO, IWP, IVH, JCOM, AMJ, KALU, KMT, KEX, KNL, KOP, LNTH, LMAT, LHCG, LAD, LMT, SHOO, MGY, MANH, MANT, MRTN, MD, MEDP, MBWM, MRCY, MTH, MLHR, MODN, MSD, MUSA, NHC, NRC, NSA, NEO, NFLX, NXST, EGOV, NNBR, NRIM, NOVT, NUVA, NEA, JQC, JGH, NAD, NVDA, PPBI, PARR, PATK, CNXN, PRFT, PFGC, GHY, ISD, DOC, PNC, POR, PMO, RCM, RDN, RDNT, RM, RGA, RS, RCII, RGEN, RPM, JBSS, SANM, SPNS, SLB, SCHO, SSB, SWX, MDY, SR, SPSC, SPXC, SBUX, STT, STL, SWCH, TMHC, TCF, GIM, TRNO, TSLA, TTEK, TLYS, BLD, TD, TBK, UFPI, UFPT, UA, UAA, UCBI, UNH, BND, VXUS, VRNT, VIAV, VPG, PPR, WTS, WDFC, EAD, EMD, EHI, HIO, HYI, SBI, MNP, INT, WSFS, XYL, ZAGG, ZTS,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 576,668 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.33% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 210,627 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.15% ASGN Inc (ASGN) - 857,587 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.93% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 870,343 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.76% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 149 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.04 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 127,617 shares as of .

Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,052 shares as of .

Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 84,699 shares as of .

Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $7.43. The stock is now traded at around $8.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 148,145 shares as of .

Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $18.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,910 shares as of .

Pathstone Family Office, Llc initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $47.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,750 shares as of .

Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $65.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 870,343 shares as of .

Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in ASGN Inc by 29.93%. The purchase prices were between $62.48 and $74.64, with an estimated average price of $68.77. The stock is now traded at around $80.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 857,587 shares as of .

Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 174.63%. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $130.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 111,031 shares as of .

Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 1194.67%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 81,862 shares as of .

Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 275,344 shares as of .

Pathstone Family Office, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 6603.25%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 107,252 shares as of .

Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $22.74 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $24.12.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $6.83 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $7.37.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.65 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $20.04.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58.

Pathstone Family Office, Llc sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25.