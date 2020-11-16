RBA Wealth Management, LLC Buys Skyworks Solutions Inc, Dollar General Corp, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Sells Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Tesla Inc

Investment company RBA Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Skyworks Solutions Inc, Dollar General Corp, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Medtronic PLC, Qualcomm Inc, sells Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Tesla Inc, 3M Co, Sempra Energy during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RBA Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, RBA Wealth Management, LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,828 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.57% Nike Inc (NKE) - 36,354 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28% Diodes Inc (DIOD) - 76,813 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,290 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,726 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%

RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $141.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 17,530 shares as of .

RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 11,689 shares as of .

RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $177.55, with an estimated average price of $166.94. The stock is now traded at around $164.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,452 shares as of .

RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 971 shares as of .

RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,092 shares as of .

RBA Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,595 shares as of .

RBA Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 49.66%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,284 shares as of .

RBA Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,544 shares as of .

RBA Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 33.39%. The purchase prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $77.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,740 shares as of .

RBA Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 25.63%. The purchase prices were between $191.04 and $229.36, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $226.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,662 shares as of .

RBA Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 68.53%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $99.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,575 shares as of .

RBA Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,746 shares as of .

RBA Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $122.24, with an estimated average price of $114.64.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $11.07 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $11.51.

RBA Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Inflation Linked Income Fund. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $12.6.