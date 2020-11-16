Wrapmanager Inc Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Sells SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, United Parcel Service Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Wrapmanager Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, sells SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, United Parcel Service Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wrapmanager Inc. As of 2020Q3, Wrapmanager Inc owns 220 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 513,975 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIB) - 378,333 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 212,882 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% ISHARES INC (ACWV) - 86,251 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.83% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 211,761 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.10%

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $37.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 116,117 shares as of .

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.71 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $57.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 27,071 shares as of .

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $753.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 866 shares as of .

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in American Woodmark Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.85 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $81.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,037 shares as of .

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $21.66. The stock is now traded at around $23.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,233 shares as of .

Wrapmanager Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,269 shares as of .

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.10%. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 211,761 shares as of .

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 60.24%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $35.4. The stock is now traded at around $39.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 135,923 shares as of .

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 60.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 103,463 shares as of .

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 63.67%. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,526 shares as of .

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 111,739 shares as of .

Wrapmanager Inc added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 118,532 shares as of .

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.24.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Wrapmanager Inc sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $122.47 and $213.56, with an estimated average price of $166.57.