Summit X, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Stryker Corp

Investment company Summit X, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Centene Corp, S&P Global Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Stryker Corp, Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit X, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Summit X, LLC owns 438 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SLQD, CNC, SPGI, TSLA, SPOT, BLK, FDN, MCK, IWN, AMGN, ETR, GD, PSA, AXP, ADI, PNW, TSM, SQ, FDX, TRU, ARKK, JQUA, AMT, ICE, BX, IIPR, IEF, IWM, MDY, HIG, IBM, OMC, SNY, TXN, TXRH, WAB, EBAY, LULU, DG, UBER, ARKG, EMB, ONEQ, AVB, BK, EAT, CP, SCHW, CMI, GPC, PSB, CRM, TGT, WPP, WFC, TDG, BUD, PANW, CYBR, SE, LYFT, ZM, OTIS, EEM, IYH, JKE, MBB, SIZE, VGT, VOO, VUG, XLK, MMM, ARE, ALGN, TFC, BDX, BIIB, BMRN, SAM, BSX, CSX, CERN, CRL, CVX, CMP, COO, DECK, ECL, LLY, FE, GS, WELL, HON, IDXX, SJM, KSU, MDLZ, SR, LRCX, LAMR, MU, NTES, NKE, PNC, PENN, LIN, RS, LUV, SNPS, TJX, TDY, TFX, TD, URI, OLED, VTR, WM, YUM, VMW, MESO, AVGO, CHTR, SPLK, GMED, SRC, WDAY, BZUN, Z, TWLO, CRSP, AYX, PLAN, BYND, FSLY, PTON, CARR, BIPC, ACWV, DSI, DVY, EFA, FBND, FHLC, GDX, IBB, ICF, IHF, IJS, ITM, IVOO, IWB, IWO, IWR, IWS, IWV, IWY, IYF, IYT, IYW, IYY, JNK, PTH, RXI, RYT, SDY, VBK, VEA, VHT, VIG, VO, VT, VTV, APD, ATO, ADSK, ADP, BP, BAC, BYD, CEO, GLW, DRI, ETN, EXC, FISV, HSBC, HAIN, MMP, MDT, MET, NSC, OGE, PH, PRU, ROK, STMP, TECH, UTHR, WBA, WMB, IRBT, JAZZ, MASI, ULTA, RGA, STAG, ACST, PSX, VEEV, AAL, CGC, ANET, W, STOR, OKTA, RDFN, MDB, CHWY, BSV, EEMA, EWY, ITB, IXUS, MUB, NOBL, QTEC, SUSA, VCIT, VCR, VFH, VOOG, VWO, XLG,

Added Positions: AMZN, NVDA, GOOG, EQIX, UNH, BKNG, MCD, ASML, SBUX, IXN, IEFA, LQD, AMD, CLX, IHI, ORLY, EMR, TMUS, SHOP, QCOM, IJR, XOM, TLT, CI, BND, HCA, PLD, NOC, DIS, AON, REGN, IQV, ESGU, CVS, CSCO, EFG, EW, ESGE, DIA, IGSB, TMO, RTX, GOVT, ABC, PYPL, IEMG, WMT, ABBV, IWF, MRK, BCE, LOW, CME, HD, LHX, GILD, MUNI, TIP, EA, SHYG, BIDU, VZ, ITOT, VTI, STIP, FTEC, NEAR, IWP, IWD, IVW, NVS, CNA, CTAS, DUK, F, GE, GIS, GERN, INTC, KSS, KOPN, ARCC, EFAV, ORCL, OMI, PEP, PFE, BA, SEM, CIT, CWBR, TDOC, NMTR, AGE,

Reduced Positions: DGRO, GOOGL, SYK, QQQX, AAPL, DSL, MSFT, CCD, T, DOCU, QRVO, HDV, FB, USB, VLUE, QQQ, VB, IJH, TRVN, GLD, PCI, TT, IGIB, JGH, KIO, BRK.B, GHY, EEMV, RNP, PFO, UPS, UNP, NFLX, IVE, D, SPY, XLV, AGG, ROKU, ISEE, PM, BIP, SON, LYG, STZ, KO, KMX, AJG, AEP, ABT,

Sold Out: BGT, ATNM, NAKD,

For the details of Summit X, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+x%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,531 shares, 26.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.71% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 52,170 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% ISHARES TRUST (IHI) - 8,017 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% ISHARES TRUST (IXN) - 12,771 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,603 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.51%

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.67 and $52.04, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 19,233 shares as of .

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 48,721 shares as of .

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $341.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of .

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 747 shares as of .

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $253.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 288 shares as of .

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $669.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 88 shares as of .

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 2,531 shares as of .

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 205.94%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $531.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 5,920 shares as of .

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $760.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 855 shares as of .

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $355.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,557 shares as of .

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 51.80%. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $419.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of .

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 56.90%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,681 shares as of .

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $10.92 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $18, with an estimated average price of $10.95.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Naked Brand Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.11 and $0.68, with an estimated average price of $0.36.