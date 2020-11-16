  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Summit X, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Stryker Corp

November 16, 2020 | About: AMZN +0.6% NVDA -1.19% EQIX +0.07% UNH +0.36% ASML +1.66% SBUX +2.17% SLQD +0% CNC +0.32% SPGI +0.06% TSLA -0.79% SP +3.94%

Investment company Summit X, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Centene Corp, S&P Global Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Stryker Corp, Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit X, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Summit X, LLC owns 438 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit X, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+x%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit X, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,531 shares, 26.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.71%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 52,170 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IHI) - 8,017 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IXN) - 12,771 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,603 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.51%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.67 and $52.04, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 19,233 shares as of .

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 48,721 shares as of .

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $341.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 747 shares as of .

New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $253.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 288 shares as of .

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $669.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 88 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 2,531 shares as of .

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 205.94%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $531.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 5,920 shares as of .

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $760.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 855 shares as of .

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $355.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,557 shares as of .

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 51.80%. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $419.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of .

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 56.90%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,681 shares as of .

Sold Out: Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $10.92 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Sold Out: Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $18, with an estimated average price of $10.95.

Sold Out: Naked Brand Group Ltd (NAKD)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Naked Brand Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.11 and $0.68, with an estimated average price of $0.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit X, LLC. Also check out:

1. Summit X, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit X, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit X, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit X, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)