Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Ingredion Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Mohawk Industries Inc, Facebook Inc, Total SE

Investment company Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Ingredion Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Mohawk Industries Inc, Facebook Inc, Total SE, Truist Financial Corp, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc. As of 2020Q3, Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WBA, INGR, SLQD, XLE,

WBA, INGR, SLQD, XLE, Added Positions: SCHW, PNC, IWD, GD, HIG, KR, XOM, GL, CSCO, DISCK, WFC, IUSV,

SCHW, PNC, IWD, GD, HIG, KR, XOM, GL, CSCO, DISCK, WFC, IUSV, Reduced Positions: FB, TOT, TFC, UPS, BKNG, XEC, AGNC, TGT, ABC, TRV, LOW, VZ, WMB, GSK, PPG, SNY, PPL, EXC, AXP, MDT, MCK, COP, ESRT, SYY, NFG, JNJ, HMC, NGG, PEP, WRE, SHV,

FB, TOT, TFC, UPS, BKNG, XEC, AGNC, TGT, ABC, TRV, LOW, VZ, WMB, GSK, PPG, SNY, PPL, EXC, AXP, MDT, MCK, COP, ESRT, SYY, NFG, JNJ, HMC, NGG, PEP, WRE, SHV, Sold Out: MHK,

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 586,021 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.26% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 1,539,911 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 473,970 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 1,833,660 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 1,826,481 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.89%

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $42.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,184,733 shares as of .

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $73.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 385,898 shares as of .

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.67 and $52.04, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 70,669 shares as of .

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 47,159 shares as of .

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,826,481 shares as of .

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 37.54%. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55. The stock is now traded at around $122.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 487,577 shares as of .

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 203.13%. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $130.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 175,872 shares as of .

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $151.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 393,807 shares as of .

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 25.38%. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $43.82, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $45.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,654,298 shares as of .

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 37.12%. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $32.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,182,252 shares as of .

Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1.