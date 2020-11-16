Advisory Research Inc Buys Duke Energy Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, ING Groep NV, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, The Hershey Co, General Mills Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Advisory Research Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Duke Energy Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, ING Groep NV, CMC Materials Inc, Cummins Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, The Hershey Co, General Mills Inc, Open Text Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Research Inc. As of 2020Q3, Advisory Research Inc owns 300 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CCMP, CMI, PGTI, TMX, TRN, AXNX, CHX, INMD, LEG, QCOM, TUP, ELY, MESO, SGRY, PENN, PJT, TXRH, ABT, ASTE, SSD, MTLS, MCD, GOOS, STMP, ARES, PROS, CFG, TTWO, SIBN, BBIO, MWA, ESTC, FB, FSLR, NVDA, MRVL, LOGI, ASML, DRI, ROK, KAI, VRAY, SNE, SDC, PWR, PACB, LPSN, KSU, NVST, APTV,

CCMP, CMI, PGTI, TMX, TRN, AXNX, CHX, INMD, LEG, QCOM, TUP, ELY, MESO, SGRY, PENN, PJT, TXRH, ABT, ASTE, SSD, MTLS, MCD, GOOS, STMP, ARES, PROS, CFG, TTWO, SIBN, BBIO, MWA, ESTC, FB, FSLR, NVDA, MRVL, LOGI, ASML, DRI, ROK, KAI, VRAY, SNE, SDC, PWR, PACB, LPSN, KSU, NVST, APTV, Added Positions: DUK, D, ING, NEE, ACEL, JRVR, VCSH, WOR, BTI, CRNC, EBAY, RMAX, CRI, WINA, MO, NVCR, BBY, FIBK, FMC, IGSB, MBB, STZ, LRCX, PRLB, CPK, MBUU, TPIC, IGMS, LEN, ENV, QTWO, TGTX, FNF, MODN, TPX, RARE, ORCC, CSTL, VMC, GH, DPZ, IDA, SITE, ALNY, SPT, URI, AZO, ITT, BKI, CBRL, MTN, GWW, MIDD, SCM, RH, OCSL, PZZA, MOH, FVRR, DKNG, MYOK, RIO, CDW,

DUK, D, ING, NEE, ACEL, JRVR, VCSH, WOR, BTI, CRNC, EBAY, RMAX, CRI, WINA, MO, NVCR, BBY, FIBK, FMC, IGSB, MBB, STZ, LRCX, PRLB, CPK, MBUU, TPIC, IGMS, LEN, ENV, QTWO, TGTX, FNF, MODN, TPX, RARE, ORCC, CSTL, VMC, GH, DPZ, IDA, SITE, ALNY, SPT, URI, AZO, ITT, BKI, CBRL, MTN, GWW, MIDD, SCM, RH, OCSL, PZZA, MOH, FVRR, DKNG, MYOK, RIO, CDW, Reduced Positions: LMT, MSFT, UNH, VVV, BCO, FAF, AVT, MPWR, MSI, BKU, CNNE, TSM, CORE, LVGO, HD, HUBB, PLUG, JNJ, JPM, BR, HTH, HBNC, STOR, ALSN, SHV, AYX, EVBG, AVGO, DHI, FBHS, LSCC, WPX, ABBV, KRNT, SMG, COR, FANG, PXD, CHGG, GSHD, SSB, STAA, TDOC, VICR, PCH, TWST, GOOGL, INSP, KBH, PFSI, RS, RXN, SQ, TSLA, TXN, TRS, COG, CASY, PLMR, VOO, VIAC, BC, CVNA, MDC, PTON, PING, PGNY, SM, SPLK, TPTX, UFPI, VIG, W, YETI, ASND, ACBI, BILL, CREE, ESGR, ETSY, HASI, IMMU, MRNA, NFLX, NMFC, RNG, UNP, AXP, AMGN, BRK.B, CSGP, DNLI, FND, HTGC, IAA, PODD, IRTC, MUSA, NTRA, SNA, TJX, FLWS, XLRN, AMZN, ANTM, TCPC, BRKS, CSWC, CVX, CRSP, EPM, FAST, FSK, GBDC, HZNP, HHC, KLAC, LHX, MDT, OKTA, PEP, RELX, RHP, SAIA, SRPT, SLRC, SPOT, SBUX, TTGT, TER, USFD, VCIT, VGIT, VGSH, WHF, WGO, XPO, Z, ZNGA, AB, AAPL, AVLR, AXTA, AAXN, CWH, CGNX, CRWD, PCTY, QTRX, RDFN, NOW, TROW, ULTA, VOYA, DLN,

LMT, MSFT, UNH, VVV, BCO, FAF, AVT, MPWR, MSI, BKU, CNNE, TSM, CORE, LVGO, HD, HUBB, PLUG, JNJ, JPM, BR, HTH, HBNC, STOR, ALSN, SHV, AYX, EVBG, AVGO, DHI, FBHS, LSCC, WPX, ABBV, KRNT, SMG, COR, FANG, PXD, CHGG, GSHD, SSB, STAA, TDOC, VICR, PCH, TWST, GOOGL, INSP, KBH, PFSI, RS, RXN, SQ, TSLA, TXN, TRS, COG, CASY, PLMR, VOO, VIAC, BC, CVNA, MDC, PTON, PING, PGNY, SM, SPLK, TPTX, UFPI, VIG, W, YETI, ASND, ACBI, BILL, CREE, ESGR, ETSY, HASI, IMMU, MRNA, NFLX, NMFC, RNG, UNP, AXP, AMGN, BRK.B, CSGP, DNLI, FND, HTGC, IAA, PODD, IRTC, MUSA, NTRA, SNA, TJX, FLWS, XLRN, AMZN, ANTM, TCPC, BRKS, CSWC, CVX, CRSP, EPM, FAST, FSK, GBDC, HZNP, HHC, KLAC, LHX, MDT, OKTA, PEP, RELX, RHP, SAIA, SRPT, SLRC, SPOT, SBUX, TTGT, TER, USFD, VCIT, VGIT, VGSH, WHF, WGO, XPO, Z, ZNGA, AB, AAPL, AVLR, AXTA, AAXN, CWH, CGNX, CRWD, PCTY, QTRX, RDFN, NOW, TROW, ULTA, VOYA, DLN, Sold Out: HSY, GIS, OTEX, ICE, ONEM, NNN, GHC, EVER, SDGR, CSCO, VCTR, GNRC, 3RF, 3RF, AXSM, FOX, FORM, ACAD, DCPH, LHCG, MANT, MEI, GD, PE, QLYS, CIEN, IIVI, CPRI, FCN, STRA, UL, AINV, SWCH, UPWK, FLIR, FIS, CME, CCOI, FTDR, KEYS, BMRN, VEEV, EXAS, TREX, DOCU, HLI, CERN, ITRI, DXCM, SBAC, GAIN, INCY, AMD, XLE,

For the details of ADVISORY RESEARCH INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisory+research+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 290,637 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.8% Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 1,131,929 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.22% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 68,213 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,069 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.43% WPX Energy Inc (WPX) - 4,169,048 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32%

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1. The stock is now traded at around $135.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 42,930 shares as of .

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $236.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,375 shares as of .

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in PGT Innovations Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.1 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $17.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 259,919 shares as of .

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $42.84, with an estimated average price of $39.4. The stock is now traded at around $49.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 83,555 shares as of .

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Trinity Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $20.36. The stock is now traded at around $22.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 160,165 shares as of .

Advisory Research Inc initiated holding in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.33 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $45.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 50,316 shares as of .

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 675.64%. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $94.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 115,765 shares as of .

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 81.36%. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 239,766 shares as of .

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in ING Groep NV by 9000.92%. The purchase prices were between $6.77 and $8.41, with an estimated average price of $7.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 920,467 shares as of .

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 29.86%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 197,556 shares as of .

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in Accel Entertainment Inc by 76.40%. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $10.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 657,121 shares as of .

Advisory Research Inc added to a holding in James River Group Holdings Ltd by 43.93%. The purchase prices were between $42.1 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $46.59. The stock is now traded at around $50.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 203,708 shares as of .

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $126.75 and $149.59, with an estimated average price of $141.73.

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5.

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $41.3 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $43.72.

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51.

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $25.98 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.63.

Advisory Research Inc sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $33.08 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.78.