Quilter Plc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Sprott Physical Gold Trust

November 16, 2020 | About: BRK.B +1.2% AMD -0.5% DG +0.53% SPGI +0.06% INTC +1.13% GILD +1.01% ROK +2.45% AZN +0.95% FMCI +0% CRWD -3.73% BHF +0.71%

Investment company Quilter Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Dollar General Corp, S&P Global Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, American International Group Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quilter Plc. As of 2020Q3, Quilter Plc owns 292 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quilter Plc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quilter+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quilter Plc
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,849,506 shares, 15.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.03%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 69,845 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 816,425 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,344,960 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.46%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 555,287 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Quilter Plc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 89,366 shares as of .

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Quilter Plc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,658 shares as of .

New Purchase: Forum Merger II Corp (FMCI)

Quilter Plc initiated holding in Forum Merger II Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.12 and $28, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $24.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,601 shares as of .

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Quilter Plc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $132.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,858 shares as of .

New Purchase: Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Quilter Plc initiated holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $33.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,410 shares as of .

New Purchase: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Quilter Plc initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,298 shares as of .

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Quilter Plc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 144.03%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.2%. The holding were 1,849,506 shares as of .

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Quilter Plc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 548,194 shares as of .

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Quilter Plc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 55.27%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 58,700 shares as of .

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Quilter Plc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $341.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,319 shares as of .

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Quilter Plc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 77.65%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 65,182 shares as of .

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Quilter Plc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 34.26%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 69,977 shares as of .

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Quilter Plc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6.

Sold Out: Hutchison China Meditech Ltd (HCM)

Quilter Plc sold out a holding in Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $31.18.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Quilter Plc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.

Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Quilter Plc sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38.

Sold Out: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)

Quilter Plc sold out a holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $45.95.

Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Quilter Plc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.



