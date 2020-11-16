Quilter Plc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Investment company Quilter Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Dollar General Corp, S&P Global Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, American International Group Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quilter Plc. As of 2020Q3, Quilter Plc owns 292 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,849,506 shares, 15.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 69,845 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 816,425 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,344,960 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.46% Visa Inc (V) - 555,287 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%

Quilter Plc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3. The stock is now traded at around $239.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 89,366 shares as of .

Quilter Plc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,658 shares as of .

Quilter Plc initiated holding in Forum Merger II Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.12 and $28, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $24.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,601 shares as of .

Quilter Plc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $132.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,858 shares as of .

Quilter Plc initiated holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $33.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,410 shares as of .

Quilter Plc initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,298 shares as of .

Quilter Plc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 144.03%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.2%. The holding were 1,849,506 shares as of .

Quilter Plc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 548,194 shares as of .

Quilter Plc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 55.27%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 58,700 shares as of .

Quilter Plc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $341.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,319 shares as of .

Quilter Plc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 77.65%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 65,182 shares as of .

Quilter Plc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 34.26%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 69,977 shares as of .

Quilter Plc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6.

Quilter Plc sold out a holding in Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $31.18.

Quilter Plc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.

Quilter Plc sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38.

Quilter Plc sold out a holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $45.95.

Quilter Plc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.