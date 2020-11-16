Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR DOW JONES IND, ABERDEEN STD SIL, Sells ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Investment company Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR DOW JONES IND, ABERDEEN STD SIL, Owl Rock Capital Corp, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, sells ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, UNITED STS GASOLIN, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ESGU, SIVR, TLT, XOP, AMGN, HD, WMB, QUAL,

ESGU, SIVR, TLT, XOP, AMGN, HD, WMB, QUAL, Added Positions: DIA, ORCC, VIG, EFG, SHM, VYM, VLUE, IXN, IEFA, IWF, IHI, IJR, IYG, IWM, GDX, IWN, KBE, XLU, MBB, FLOT, IGSB, SHYG, XLE, PFF, MDY, PPLT, NAT, GABC, FRO, EPD, AMZN, MIE, KMI,

DIA, ORCC, VIG, EFG, SHM, VYM, VLUE, IXN, IEFA, IWF, IHI, IJR, IYG, IWM, GDX, IWN, KBE, XLU, MBB, FLOT, IGSB, SHYG, XLE, PFF, MDY, PPLT, NAT, GABC, FRO, EPD, AMZN, MIE, KMI, Reduced Positions: USMV, QQQ, SPY, XLP, PRF, GLD, UGA, SLV, IAU, IJH, XLF, VNQ, EFA, XLV, GE, XOM, CVX, BMY, EIS, VZ, PEP, BRK.B, AAPL, IYE, OLED,

USMV, QQQ, SPY, XLP, PRF, GLD, UGA, SLV, IAU, IJH, XLF, VNQ, EFA, XLV, GE, XOM, CVX, BMY, EIS, VZ, PEP, BRK.B, AAPL, IYE, OLED, Sold Out: XLK, IYF, INTC, ABBV,

For the details of Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pettinga+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 76,839 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 231,796 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. New Position SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 48,733 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.71% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 209,582 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 74,477 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $81.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 231,796 shares as of .

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ABERDEEN STD SIL. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 153,065 shares as of .

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,448 shares as of .

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $50.31. The stock is now traded at around $48.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,398 shares as of .

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $237.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 807 shares as of .

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 787 shares as of .

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 179.67%. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $295.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 22,122 shares as of .

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 71.83%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 529,243 shares as of .

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 117.10%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 32,455 shares as of .

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 80.54%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 72,899 shares as of .

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL by 283.37%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 22,496 shares as of .

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $81.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 81,785 shares as of .

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $119.88, with an estimated average price of $114.18.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.