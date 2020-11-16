Voss Capital LLC Buys Extreme Networks Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Avid Technology Inc, Sells Benefytt Technologies Inc, Rosetta Stone Inc, PAR Technology Corp

Investment company Voss Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Extreme Networks Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Avid Technology Inc, First American Financial Corp, Pitney Bowes Inc, sells Benefytt Technologies Inc, Rosetta Stone Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Americold Realty Trust, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Voss Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Voss Capital LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EXTR, LPX, AVID, FAF, PBI, ASPU, OSB, MITK, BXC, AMWD, BCC, LRN, MGPI, BHF, ALTG, LEAF, UTI, AFI,

EXTR, LPX, AVID, FAF, PBI, ASPU, OSB, MITK, BXC, AMWD, BCC, LRN, MGPI, BHF, ALTG, LEAF, UTI, AFI, Added Positions: EHTH, AX, CUE, ASR, CTT, BX, APTO, LGIH, RESI, MTG, LEGH, QURE, CCS, EZPW, FNF,

EHTH, AX, CUE, ASR, CTT, BX, APTO, LGIH, RESI, MTG, LEGH, QURE, CCS, EZPW, FNF, Reduced Positions: RST, PAR, COLD, CC, GPI, MIC, RMNI, EIGR, GRWG, PAC, INBK, KKR, PIRS, SXC, CEIX, CELH, CTRA, GLMD,

RST, PAR, COLD, CC, GPI, MIC, RMNI, EIGR, GRWG, PAC, INBK, KKR, PIRS, SXC, CEIX, CELH, CTRA, GLMD, Sold Out: BFYT, SSNC, IOVA, SYF, OMAB, ABG, QNST,

PAR Technology Corp (PAR) - 365,916 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.69% LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 95,853 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.40% Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR) - 63,722 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.16% Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH) - 496,315 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.16% Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 2,081,259 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.13%

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in Extreme Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $5.02, with an estimated average price of $4.34. The stock is now traded at around $5.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 1,625,047 shares as of .

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $33.89, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of .

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in Avid Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8. The stock is now traded at around $11.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 712,169 shares as of .

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in First American Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $47.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 109,640 shares as of .

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.4 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $4.59. The stock is now traded at around $5.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 818,929 shares as of .

Voss Capital LLC initiated holding in Aspen Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 374,828 shares as of .

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 238.95%. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $71.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in Axos Financial Inc by 1033.33%. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of .

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc by 429.38%. The purchase prices were between $15.05 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $19.21. The stock is now traded at around $11.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 226,573 shares as of .

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV by 43.16%. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $118.08, with an estimated average price of $108.88. The stock is now traded at around $152.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 63,722 shares as of .

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc by 80.99%. The purchase prices were between $8.32 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 485,251 shares as of .

Voss Capital LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 95,704 shares as of .

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in Benefytt Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.07 and $31.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78.

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.75 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.8.

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $27.75 and $36.3, with an estimated average price of $30.63.

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $21.34 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $24.28.

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $32.37 and $39.34, with an estimated average price of $35.97.

Voss Capital LLC sold out a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $100.73.