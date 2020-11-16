Weil Company, Inc. Buys Clearfield Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Amerco Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF

Investment company Weil Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Clearfield Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Amerco Inc, Trimble Inc, Caterpillar Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Amgen Inc, Maximus Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weil Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Weil Company, Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Weil Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weil+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Public Storage (PSA) - 62,345 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,730 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 26,716 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.31% PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) - 42,359 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 268,705 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.34%

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Clearfield Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.36 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 61,941 shares as of .

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.54 and $378.3, with an estimated average price of $340.43. The stock is now traded at around $401.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of .

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.66 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $47.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,935 shares as of .

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,613 shares as of .

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $273.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,521 shares as of .

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7. The stock is now traded at around $228.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,182 shares as of .

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 191.32%. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $258.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,825 shares as of .

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 127.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.46 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 26,643 shares as of .

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 77.44%. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 72,110 shares as of .

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 69.95%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 43,731 shares as of .

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,232 shares as of .

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.86 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $24.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 50,142 shares as of .

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $32.62 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.81.

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $1.19 and $1.73, with an estimated average price of $1.39.