JBF Capital, Inc. Buys BARCLAYS BANK PLC, Earthstone Energy Inc, Cameco Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, PepsiCo Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Aspen, CO, based Investment company JBF Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BARCLAYS BANK PLC, Earthstone Energy Inc, Cameco Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Luby's Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, PepsiCo Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JBF Capital, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, JBF Capital, Inc. owns 163 stocks with a total value of $612 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CCJ, LUB, W, NVR, AMP, DELL, MAXR, PII, SLM, SIG, SG, LEGH, OSPN, WST, AMG, CELH, PFNX, CLSK, PFSI, OMF, ALLY, NLS, DHIL, SOXL, CARR, MAYS, KB, MITK, ADS, GLYC, CNDT, ADNT, LAZY, GDX, RSX, CBMG, CALX, OIIM, VOYA, VPG, BIDU, TUR, TWTR, ATEN, TLYS, HDS, MGY, OSTK, JMIA, SAVA, PKBK, PBI, RRC, RVLV, EGO, UBS, 4Q01, WCC, LFAC, EMAN, BV, KLR, BHF, INWK, MTNB, OCGN, CIDM, TACO, WOW, VEU, CGA, IVZ, APWC, CVS, C, TPR, DXYN, GE, KRNY, PCG, BPOP, TGA, GROW, WSTL, PGEN, VVR, BIF, HBI, CAF, RBCN, BIP, AEHL, SINO, OASPQ, RFP, LPI, MTDR,

VXX, ESTE, WPM, BAC, PDLI, VMD, BBVA, AJRD, GNW, LYTS, AER, BMY, CXDC, WPG, Reduced Positions: VOO, PEP, BRK.A, GM, JPM, SPRT, GOLD, TCS, BPRN, GIGM, ASFI, KSPN, HOME, HSON, TEN, CETV,

VOO, PEP, BRK.A, GM, JPM, SPRT, GOLD, TCS, BPRN, GIGM, ASFI, KSPN, HOME, HSON, TEN, CETV, Sold Out: IWM, CS, INBK, XOM, AEY, ATVI, LEN, DSSI, MSTR, STNG, EXFO, ALJJ, ALO,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 1,403,168 shares, 70.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,700 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 180,000 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 46,700 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 37 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.73%

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $12.13, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 59,185 shares as of .

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Luby's Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.03 and $2.91, with an estimated average price of $1.51. The stock is now traded at around $2.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 200,009 shares as of .

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $235.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,142 shares as of .

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in NVR Inc. The purchase prices were between $3170 and $4310.09, with an estimated average price of $3850.88. The stock is now traded at around $4247.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50 shares as of .

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $66.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of .

JBF Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.29 and $162.55, with an estimated average price of $153.91. The stock is now traded at around $184.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of .

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC by 434.09%. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of .

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Earthstone Energy Inc by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $2.49 and $3.49, with an estimated average price of $2.86. The stock is now traded at around $2.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 847,891 shares as of .

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 280.43%. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $45.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of .

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in PDL BioPharma Inc by 197.25%. The purchase prices were between $2.51 and $3.36, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 150,778 shares as of .

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 58,054 shares as of .

JBF Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $2.49 and $3.68, with an estimated average price of $3.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $9.48 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $10.71.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in First Internet Bancorp. The sale prices were between $14.14 and $16.71, with an estimated average price of $15.27.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Addvantage Technologies Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.87 and $3.25, with an estimated average price of $2.32.

JBF Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16.