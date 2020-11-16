DLD Asset Management, LP Buys Livongo Health Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Sells El Paso Electric Co, Tech Data Corp, Legg Mason Inc

Investment company DLD Asset Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Livongo Health Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Immunomedics Inc, E*TRADE Financial Corp, sells El Paso Electric Co, Tech Data Corp, Legg Mason Inc, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, The Meet Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DLD Asset Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, DLD Asset Management, LP owns 66 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LVGO, VAR, AMTD, IMMU, NGHC, MXIM, NBL, MNTA, RCL, RST, ZG, GLIBA, MNST, AKCA, STMP, DELL, AMCX, HUD, SHLL, UA, SOGO, PRCP, CVM,
- Added Positions: ETFC, WLTW, DISCK, BKNG, CLGX, TDS, ADSW, TCO, LBTYA, VAC,
- Reduced Positions: DLPH, WMGI, TIF, BREW,
- Sold Out: EE, TECD, LM, PTLA, MEET, QGEN, CZR, CZR, CZR, UAA, PXD,
For the details of DLD Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dld+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 8,500,000 shares, 69.94% of the total portfolio.
- Livongo Health Inc (LVGO) - 689,883 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) - 1,878,466 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.26%
- Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) - 3,054,610 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
- Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) - 2,722,000 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23%
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 689,883 shares as of .New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 451,872 shares as of .New Purchase: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,541,424 shares as of .New Purchase: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of .New Purchase: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,268,434 shares as of .New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
DLD Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $81.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 627,823 shares as of .Added: E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)
DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp by 143.26%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $49.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,878,466 shares as of .Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 23.33%. The purchase prices were between $194.6 and $216.17, with an estimated average price of $204.14. The stock is now traded at around $206.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 274,772 shares as of .Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 114.39%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 861,988 shares as of .Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 507.14%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2052.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of .Added: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 280.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $68.73, with an estimated average price of $67.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,000 shares as of .Added: Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS)
DLD Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 623,194 shares as of .Sold Out: El Paso Electric Co (EE)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.Sold Out: Tech Data Corp (TECD)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Tech Data Corp. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $144.9.Sold Out: Legg Mason Inc (LM)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.Sold Out: Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $18.03.Sold Out: The Meet Group Inc (MEET)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in The Meet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $6.25.Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
DLD Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79.
