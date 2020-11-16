Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys NUSHARES ETF TRUST, JANUS DETROIT STR, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Sells Invesco S P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Ventas Inc, Ford Motor Co

Investment company Pacific Sun Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys NUSHARES ETF TRUST, JANUS DETROIT STR, Medical Properties Trust Inc, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells Invesco S P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF, Ventas Inc, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Sun Financial Corp. As of 2020Q3, Pacific Sun Financial Corp owns 122 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



NUSA, VNLA, BSV, XLRE, DIA, IWP, JNJ, GOOG, Added Positions: MPW, XAR, ARKG, FBT, IGV, IBB, XLK, QQQ, CIBR, XHE, QTEC, ITA, PSCH, PPA, IHI, PSJ, ROBO, VGT, BA, PBE, ONEQ, MSFT, ARKK, VHT, XBI, AMZN, XLP, IJS, SLY, DIS, NKE,

AAPL, JKL, SPHD, VTR, XSLV, DON, MDYG, WELL, TSLA, RWJ, IJT, CVX, SLYV, APTS, DES, FXO, SCHM, IJK, FVD, XMLV, SPLV, DVY, KNOW, PSCT, FAB, VYM, VIG, VBK, SDY, RSP, PBS, FDM, FNX, JKI, JKD, FXU, XLY, Sold Out: F,

FIRST TRUST EXCH (FDN) - 37,648 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SLYG) - 58,422 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,003 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.34% PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (PSCH) - 22,193 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 14,429 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%

Pacific Sun Financial Corp initiated holding in NUSHARES ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $25.54 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $25.6. The stock is now traded at around $25.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 13,410 shares as of .

Pacific Sun Financial Corp initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,640 shares as of .

Pacific Sun Financial Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,165 shares as of .

Pacific Sun Financial Corp initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $37.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,975 shares as of .

Pacific Sun Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $295.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 790 shares as of .

Pacific Sun Financial Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61. The stock is now traded at around $186.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of .

Pacific Sun Financial Corp added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $18.61. The stock is now traded at around $19.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 63,100 shares as of .

Pacific Sun Financial Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 58.00%. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $320.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,136 shares as of .

Pacific Sun Financial Corp sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76.