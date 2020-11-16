New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys ARK ETF TR, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Wellesley, MA, based Investment company New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK ETF TR, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VCSH, SMH, VNLA, MGK, VOOG,

VCSH, SMH, VNLA, MGK, VOOG, Added Positions: ARKK, BND, SRVR, VXUS, MTUM, DGRO, VGT,

ARKK, BND, SRVR, VXUS, MTUM, DGRO, VGT, Reduced Positions: FVD, SPLV, USMV, VXF, VIG, RSP, IVE, IWF, LMBS, EFAV, VT, IWB, PFF, CWB, PRFZ, VHT, IVV, EMLP,

FVD, SPLV, USMV, VXF, VIG, RSP, IVE, IWF, LMBS, EFAV, VT, IWB, PFF, CWB, PRFZ, VHT, IVV, EMLP, Sold Out: XLV, FLOT, NAD, NZF, NEA,

For the details of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+england+private+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 295,728 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% FIRST TST VALUE LI (FVD) - 1,193,926 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.94% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 419,298 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 478,188 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 74,746 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,665 shares as of .

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.05 and $183.55, with an estimated average price of $167.44. The stock is now traded at around $196.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of .

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,024 shares as of .

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08. The stock is now traded at around $193.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,154 shares as of .

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD ADMIRAL F. The purchase prices were between $188.86 and $225.18, with an estimated average price of $203.92. The stock is now traded at around $219.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 962 shares as of .

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 50.75%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $99.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 125,340 shares as of .

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 353.82%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 25,804 shares as of .

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 309.70%. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $56.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,518 shares as of .

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $50.39 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.57.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.51.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.55 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $15.01.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $14.34.