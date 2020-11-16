Sprott Inc. Buys Corvus Gold, Corvus Gold, MAG Silver Corp, Sells Pan American Silver Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, Anglogold Ashanti

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Sprott Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Corvus Gold, Corvus Gold, MAG Silver Corp, Osisko Gold Royalties, SSR Mining Inc, sells Pan American Silver Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, Anglogold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Yamana Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sprott Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Sprott Inc. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KOR, KOR, IRVA, DUST, E4X2, WRN, MUX, CF, GPL, SQM, PZG,

KOR, KOR, IRVA, DUST, E4X2, WRN, MUX, CF, GPL, SQM, PZG, Added Positions: MAG, OR, SSRM, SILV, GOLD, FNV, PVG, MMX, AGI, KGC, THM, WPM, BTG, AEM, NG, AG, SBSW, FSM, SVM, GSV, SA, EQX, BIL, EMX, CDE, WDC, SAND, HP, FHI, USAS, VCSH, EGO, CALM, BKE, GSS, NTR, FRPH, SAFM, CCJ, CEF, KW, TMQ, TECK, FCX, CTVA, CME, PSLV, FUND, IEI, SOI, ATCO, NXE, VXX,

MAG, OR, SSRM, SILV, GOLD, FNV, PVG, MMX, AGI, KGC, THM, WPM, BTG, AEM, NG, AG, SBSW, FSM, SVM, GSV, SA, EQX, BIL, EMX, CDE, WDC, SAND, HP, FHI, USAS, VCSH, EGO, CALM, BKE, GSS, NTR, FRPH, SAFM, CCJ, CEF, KW, TMQ, TECK, FCX, CTVA, CME, PSLV, FUND, IEI, SOI, ATCO, NXE, VXX, Reduced Positions: GFI, AUY, RGLD, NEM, IAU, WLK, GDX, THO, PHYS, PLG, SHY, SLV, AAU, HL, EAF, GNTX, BEN, XOM, DNN, FURY, APAM,

GFI, AUY, RGLD, NEM, IAU, WLK, GDX, THO, PHYS, PLG, SHY, SLV, AAU, HL, EAF, GNTX, BEN, XOM, DNN, FURY, APAM, Sold Out: PAAS, KL, AU, TMF, AMZN, DSLV, SII, UUUU, MTA, AXU, GAU, UEC, ASM, TPL, NGD, LRCX, TRQ, HMY,

For the details of Sprott Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sprott+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

MAG Silver Corp (MAG) - 12,701,343 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.97% Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR) - 60,048,446 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR) - 60,048,446 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) - 13,222,135 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 198.48% SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) - 17,640,018 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.30%

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Corvus Gold Inc.. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.85. The stock is now traded at around $2.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.23%. The holding were 60,048,446 shares as of .

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Corvus Gold Inc.. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.85. The stock is now traded at around $2.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.23%. The holding were 60,048,446 shares as of .

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Integra Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $3.72, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $2.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 5,083,807 shares as of .

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $16.07 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 564,000 shares as of .

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Excellon Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.4 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $3.05. The stock is now traded at around $2.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 833,929 shares as of .

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Western Copper & Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.04 and $1.48, with an estimated average price of $1.24. The stock is now traded at around $1.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 943,000 shares as of .

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in MAG Silver Corp by 157.97%. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $17.85, with an estimated average price of $15.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 12,701,343 shares as of .

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd by 198.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $11.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 13,222,135 shares as of .

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in SSR Mining Inc by 438.07%. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 5,448,427 shares as of .

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc by 119.30%. The purchase prices were between $8.24 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 17,640,018 shares as of .

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 135.12%. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 4,350,972 shares as of .

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 106.02%. The purchase prices were between $135.81 and $163.4, with an estimated average price of $148.35. The stock is now traded at around $136.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 921,164 shares as of .

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.29.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.79 and $37.91, with an estimated average price of $29.88.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.45 and $7.1, with an estimated average price of $5.94.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.74 and $1.39, with an estimated average price of $1.06.