Polygiene launching improved ViralOff technology with lifetime of garment washability

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygiene is launching its newly developed formula of ViralOff® with lifetime of garment washability1, proving performance against SARS-CoV-2 with over 99% reduction of microbes in the material within two hours2. This also results in longer lasting products, which means a reduced impact on the environment. The new formula is being applied by a number of partners as we speak and is ready for high volume deliveries in January 2021.

"There has been some confusion in the market as claims to washability wrongly rely on tests that are not antiviral, but rather antibacterial. We have therefore developed a treatment that provides an antiviral effect according to global test standard ISO18184:2019 (Determination of antiviral activity of textile products) and really meets the antimicrobial and antiviral claims that we make", says Daniel Röme. Chief Technology Innovation Officer at Polygiene.

"Demand has been high from the fashion and lifestyle segments for an improved formula of Polygiene ViralOff that will have lifetime washability with a maintained high level of viral reduction. As the pandemic has evolved, there seems to be a consensus on the fact that antimicrobial materials will be the `new normal' in products such as garments, bags, often-touched items, cleaning and home products and more, going forward. This regardless of the number of vaccines that are being developed, which we hope will put a stop to or slow down this global pandemic. I believe that when the world is re-opening, this feature will be highly valued by many people", concludes Ulrika Björk, CEO Polygiene.

We still believe that fewer washes are always a good thing. However, we also want to make sure that products that need to be washed, keep their effectiveness, get an extended lifetime and are not thrown away too early.

Polygiene ViralOff® is an antimicrobial treatment added to textiles and other products to protect the treated article itself from contamination and is not intended to cure or prevent diseases.

1 Lifetime of garment washability is set to 30 washes.

2 Polygiene ViralOff® is proven to reduce tested viruses by over 99% on the material within two hours as per international standard test ISO18184:2019 on SARS-CoV-2. Washing made according to standard BS EN ISO 105-C08 (polyester).

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh and odor control technologies, we want to change the way we view clothes - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, home products and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 140 global premium-brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com. Erik Penser Bank AB acts as its Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 8- 463 83 00, e-mail: [email protected].

