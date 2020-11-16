  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to Q3 2020 Results Presentation and Webcast

November 16, 2020 | About: FRA:8NN +0% OSL:NANO +1.64% OTCPK:NRNVF +0% OSTO:NANOO +2.06% STU:8NN -0.21%

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 16, 2020

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that it will report its results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday, 19 November 2020.

A presentation by Nordic Nanovector's senior management team will be webcast live the same day at 8:30am CET.

The webcast can be accessed from www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media and a recording will also be available on this page after the event.

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Interim Reports/2020 from 7:00am CET the same day.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries
Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: [email protected]

Media Enquiries
Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44 203 926 8535
Email: [email protected]

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--invitation-to-q3-2020-results-presentation-and-webcast,c3237490

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-asa-invitation-to-q3-2020-results-presentation-and-webcast-301173401.html

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)