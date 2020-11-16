  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Cellcom Israel Announces Sharing Network Partner Has Not Made Payment

November 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:CEL +0.51% XTAE:CEL +0.52%

PR Newswire

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 16, 2020

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the "Company") announced today that its cellular sharing network partner, Marathon 018 Xfone Ltd., or Xfone, has not paid the monthly payment due October 31, 2020, under the sharing network agreement, or Debt.

The Company issued a demand for the immediate payment of the Debt to Xfone and intends to act diligently to exercise its rights under the agreement.

At this preliminary stage, the Company cannot assess the implications on the Company's results.

For additional details regarding the materiality of the network sharing agreement on the Company's results, see the Company's 2019 annual report on Form 20-F, dated March 23, 2020, under "Item 3. Risk Factors - Our network sharing agreements consideration constitute a significant portion of our revenues" and Item 4. Information on the Company – B. Business Overview – Networks and Infrastructure – Network sharing agreements".

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its cellular subscribers with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular and data services and other value-added services in the areas of mobile office, data protection etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates advanced networks enabling high-speed broadband and advanced multimedia services. Cellcom Israel offers nationwide customer service including telephone customer service, retail stores, and service and sale centers. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

Company Contact

Shai Amsalem
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
Tel: +972-52-998-4774

Investor Relations Contact

Elad Levy
Investor Relations Manager
[email protected]
Tel: +972-52-998-4774


Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellcom-israel-announces-sharing-network-partner-has-not-made-payment-301173428.html

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)