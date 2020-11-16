Context BH Capital Management, LP Buys Provident Financial Services Inc, Community Bankers Trust Corp, First Horizon National Corp, Sells SB One Bancorp, Franklin Financial Network Inc, Merchants Bancorp

Investment company Context BH Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Provident Financial Services Inc, Community Bankers Trust Corp, First Horizon National Corp, United Community Banks Inc, Carter Bank & Trust, sells SB One Bancorp, Franklin Financial Network Inc, Merchants Bancorp, Ameris Bancorp, Waterstone Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Context BH Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Context BH Capital Management, LP owns 135 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PFS, FHN, UCBI, FNLC, NFBK, FFBC, CHMG, FXNC, CCNE, CZWI, MSBI,
- Added Positions: ESXB, BKU, BHLB, CARE, SONA, SBT, RIVE, MLVF, SHBI, BCML, CNOB, HTBI, FISI, MOFG, PGC, FFIC, FCCO, FNWB, HBNC, FRBK, BOCH, BOTJ, IBOC, FBIZ, MYFW, ACBI, AMRB, RVSB, MCBC, FMBI, BANR, QCRH, SMBK, BWFG, EBTC, ISBC, FCF, CBMB, FCCY, MRBK, BY, CVCY, MNSB, MFNC, PCB, EBSB, LMST, CBAN, CVLY, UNTY, WNEB,
- Reduced Positions: MBIN, WSBF, SNV, GWB, HTH, WTFC, NWBI, PPBI, OPBK, EGBN, ICBK, SBFG, PLBC, HTBK, CIVB, FNB, RNDB, TRST, WSBC, UBOH, PFBI, OSBC, SFBC, BFST,
- Sold Out: SBBX, FSB, ABCB, PEBO, BRBS, TOWN, UMPQ, PCSB, FULT,
For the details of Context BH Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/context+bh+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Context BH Capital Management, LP
- Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) - 667,997 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
- PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 685,742 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) - 289,565 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- BankUnited Inc (BKU) - 431,619 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.48%
- Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) - 719,671 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.
Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.47. The stock is now traded at around $14.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 189,049 shares as of .New Purchase: First Horizon National Corp (FHN)
Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 104,600 shares as of .New Purchase: United Community Banks Inc (UCBI)
Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in United Community Banks Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $24.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 55,721 shares as of .New Purchase: First Bancorp Inc (FNLC)
Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in First Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $24.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,665 shares as of .New Purchase: Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK)
Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Northfield Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.77 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $11.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,855 shares as of .New Purchase: First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)
Context BH Capital Management, LP initiated holding in First Financial Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $13.53. The stock is now traded at around $16.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,677 shares as of .Added: Community Bankers Trust Corp (ESXB)
Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Community Bankers Trust Corp by 165.43%. The purchase prices were between $4.47 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $5.08. The stock is now traded at around $6.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 344,905 shares as of .Added: Carter Bank & Trust (CARE)
Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Carter Bank & Trust by 236.91%. The purchase prices were between $6.32 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $7.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 128,135 shares as of .Added: Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc (SONA)
Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 225,233 shares as of .Added: Sterling Bancorp Inc (SBT)
Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 82.55%. The purchase prices were between $2.97 and $3.6, with an estimated average price of $3.2. The stock is now traded at around $3.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 92,546 shares as of .Added: Riverview Financial Corp (RIVE)
Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Riverview Financial Corp by 123.25%. The purchase prices were between $5.25 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $6.74. The stock is now traded at around $7.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 76,422 shares as of .Added: Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF)
Context BH Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Malvern Bancorp Inc by 65.63%. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $12.26. The stock is now traded at around $14.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 67,076 shares as of .Sold Out: SB One Bancorp (SBBX)
Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in SB One Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.14 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $18.78.Sold Out: Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB)
Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Franklin Financial Network Inc. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.17.Sold Out: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Ameris Bancorp. The sale prices were between $20.37 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $23.51.Sold Out: Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO)
Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH). The sale prices were between $18.43 and $22.61, with an estimated average price of $20.56.Sold Out: Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (BRBS)
Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $14.42.Sold Out: Towne Bank (TOWN)
Context BH Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Towne Bank. The sale prices were between $15.52 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $17.78.Reduced: Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)
Context BH Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Merchants Bancorp by 66.2%. The sale prices were between $15.91 and $21.47, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Context BH Capital Management, LP still held 39,447 shares as of .Reduced: Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF)
Context BH Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Waterstone Financial Inc by 70.4%. The sale prices were between $13.32 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $17.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Context BH Capital Management, LP still held 18,217 shares as of .Reduced: Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI)
Context BH Capital Management, LP reduced to a holding in Northwest Bancshares Inc by 34.89%. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Context BH Capital Management, LP still held 38,063 shares as of .
