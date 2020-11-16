National Pension Service Buys Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp

Seoul, M5, based Investment company National Pension Service (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Pension Service. As of 2020Q3, National Pension Service owns 472 stocks with a total value of $38.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MTCH, IAC,

For the details of National Pension Service's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/national+pension+service/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,243,704 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,338,118 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 488,461 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,795,537 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,999,985 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio.

National Pension Service initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 256,115 shares as of .

National Pension Service initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 118,660 shares as of .