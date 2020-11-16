  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

National Pension Service Buys Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp

November 16, 2020 | About: MTCH +0.26% IAC +3.88%

Seoul, M5, based Investment company National Pension Service (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Pension Service. As of 2020Q3, National Pension Service owns 472 stocks with a total value of $38.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of National Pension Service's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/national+pension+service/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of National Pension Service
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,243,704 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,338,118 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 488,461 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,795,537 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio.
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,999,985 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

National Pension Service initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 256,115 shares as of .

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

National Pension Service initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 118,660 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of National Pension Service. Also check out:

1. National Pension Service's Undervalued Stocks
2. National Pension Service's Top Growth Companies, and
3. National Pension Service's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that National Pension Service keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)