  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd Buys Unity Software Inc, Sells MakeMyTrip, iQIYI Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: U +12.81% IQ +2.03% MMYT +3.5%

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, sells MakeMyTrip, iQIYI Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: U,
  • Added Positions: TAL, ZTO,
  • Reduced Positions: IQ, YY,
  • Sold Out: MMYT,

For the details of Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ward+ferry+management+%28bvi%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,732,768 shares, 39.16% of the total portfolio.
  2. Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 3,174,552 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio.
  3. JOYY Inc (YY) - 1,669,586 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.31%
  4. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 4,227,200 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.22%
  5. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 1,639,177 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.68%
New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 811,900 shares as of .

Sold Out: MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT)

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd sold out a holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $15.93.

Reduced: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd reduced to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 35.35%. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.56%. Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd still held 2,657,600 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd. Also check out:

1. Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)