Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd Buys Unity Software Inc, Sells MakeMyTrip, iQIYI Inc

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, sells MakeMyTrip, iQIYI Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ward+ferry+management+%28bvi%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,732,768 shares, 39.16% of the total portfolio.
- Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 3,174,552 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio.
- JOYY Inc (YY) - 1,669,586 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.31%
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 4,227,200 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.22%
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 1,639,177 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.68%
Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.59%. The holding were 811,900 shares as of .Sold Out: MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT)
Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd sold out a holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $15.93.Reduced: iQIYI Inc (IQ)
Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd reduced to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 35.35%. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.56%. Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd still held 2,657,600 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd. Also check out:
1. Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd keeps buying