Cable Hill Partners, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Johnson & Johnson, U.S. Bancorp, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Banner Corp, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Investment company Cable Hill Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Johnson & Johnson, U.S. Bancorp, Dominion Energy Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Banner Corp, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Amarin Corp PLC, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cable Hill Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cable Hill Partners, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USB, D, IVV, ADBE, VOO, JELD, RDS.A, AEP, ISTB, QCOM, WY, NUEM, CVS, DIS, V, BABA, PYPL, DUK, UPS, ZBH, NFLX, AXP,

USB, D, IVV, ADBE, VOO, JELD, RDS.A, AEP, ISTB, QCOM, WY, NUEM, CVS, DIS, V, BABA, PYPL, DUK, UPS, ZBH, NFLX, AXP, Added Positions: BRK.A, JNJ, VCSH, XOM, CVX, VTV, FLIR, IBM, BRK.B, ORCL, PACW, NVDA, UNH, RTX, FB, ABBV, SPY, CSCO, VT, BA,

BRK.A, JNJ, VCSH, XOM, CVX, VTV, FLIR, IBM, BRK.B, ORCL, PACW, NVDA, UNH, RTX, FB, ABBV, SPY, CSCO, VT, BA, Reduced Positions: VUG, AAPL, SCHG, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, SBUX, CMG, IWF, FMC, MRK, NKE, PG, TMO, VIG, MMM, CGA, XYL,

VUG, AAPL, SCHG, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, SBUX, CMG, IWF, FMC, MRK, NKE, PG, TMO, VIG, MMM, CGA, XYL, Sold Out: ADP, BANR, AMRN, TTOO,

For the details of Cable Hill Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cable+hill+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 757,736 shares, 26.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 244,244 shares, 16.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 669,814 shares, 16.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 381,548 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 61 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.41%

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $43.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,373 shares as of .

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,067 shares as of .

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $359.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,556 shares as of .

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $469.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 874 shares as of .

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $23.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,829 shares as of .

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,547 shares as of .

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 56.41%. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $341754.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 61 shares as of .

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 241.10%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $149.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 14,616 shares as of .

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 113.57%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,635 shares as of .

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 157.83%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $83.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,210 shares as of .

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in FLIR Systems Inc by 94.68%. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,514 shares as of .

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $116.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,518 shares as of .

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Banner Corp. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $35.23.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $3.64 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $5.98.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in T2 Biosystems Inc. The sale prices were between $1.15 and $2.1, with an estimated average price of $1.48.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 41.63%. The sale prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $120.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Cable Hill Partners, LLC still held 2,490 shares as of .

Cable Hill Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25%. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1777.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Cable Hill Partners, LLC still held 300 shares as of .