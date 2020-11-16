Cable Hill Partners, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Johnson & Johnson, U.S. Bancorp, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Banner Corp, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Investment company Cable Hill Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Johnson & Johnson, U.S. Bancorp, Dominion Energy Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Banner Corp, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Amarin Corp PLC, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cable Hill Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cable Hill Partners, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: USB, D, IVV, ADBE, VOO, JELD, RDS.A, AEP, ISTB, QCOM, WY, NUEM, CVS, DIS, V, BABA, PYPL, DUK, UPS, ZBH, NFLX, AXP,
- Added Positions: BRK.A, JNJ, VCSH, XOM, CVX, VTV, FLIR, IBM, BRK.B, ORCL, PACW, NVDA, UNH, RTX, FB, ABBV, SPY, CSCO, VT, BA,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, AAPL, SCHG, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, SBUX, CMG, IWF, FMC, MRK, NKE, PG, TMO, VIG, MMM, CGA, XYL,
- Sold Out: ADP, BANR, AMRN, TTOO,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with BRK.A. Click here to check it out.
- BRK.A 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BRK.A
- Peter Lynch Chart of BRK.A
For the details of Cable Hill Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cable+hill+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cable Hill Partners, LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 757,736 shares, 26.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 244,244 shares, 16.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 669,814 shares, 16.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 381,548 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 61 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.41%
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $43.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,373 shares as of .New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,067 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $359.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,556 shares as of .New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $469.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 874 shares as of .New Purchase: JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $23.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,829 shares as of .New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,547 shares as of .Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 56.41%. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $341754.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 61 shares as of .Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 241.10%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $149.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 14,616 shares as of .Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 113.57%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,635 shares as of .Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 157.83%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $83.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,210 shares as of .Added: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in FLIR Systems Inc by 94.68%. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,514 shares as of .Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $116.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,518 shares as of .Sold Out: Banner Corp (BANR)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Banner Corp. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $35.23.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.Sold Out: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $3.64 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $5.98.Sold Out: T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in T2 Biosystems Inc. The sale prices were between $1.15 and $2.1, with an estimated average price of $1.48.Reduced: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 41.63%. The sale prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $120.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Cable Hill Partners, LLC still held 2,490 shares as of .Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Cable Hill Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25%. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1777.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Cable Hill Partners, LLC still held 300 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Cable Hill Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Cable Hill Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cable Hill Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cable Hill Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cable Hill Partners, LLC keeps buying