Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells Microchip Technology Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Mastercard Inc

Investment company Massmutual Trust Co Fsb (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, sells Microchip Technology Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Mastercard Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Massmutual Trust Co Fsb. As of 2020Q3, Massmutual Trust Co Fsb owns 722 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INGR, JPST, TFI, AOS, IWX, QYLD, GDX, UTL, SFIGA, SAFE, RGEN, RH, ROKU, PHM, SCHG, SCHP, SIRI, RNR, RGNX, JRI, PXD, PHT, PINS, PDI, LTPZ, NXPI, KNSL, TRV, ZNGA, ZS, ZBRA, YUMC, YUM, VYGR, VCLT, UAL, QURE, TWST, SNAP, RIG, TLRY, TFFP, SYY, STNE, SLY, SPIP, SPTL, RWR, BG, DXCM, DDOG, CRWD, CXO, CTSH, CDE, CMG, CHX, LUMN, CMBM, DOCU, BDJ, BGR, BYND, BKR, AVY, ACB, NLY, AIG, AIRG, FSK, MKC, AAP, IGE, MBB, TLH, VVR, VBF, HRL, GMED, GDV, NJR, FT, FVRR, FNWB, FDS, ETSY, EA, ESTC, DPG, DLTR,

INGR, JPST, TFI, AOS, IWX, QYLD, GDX, UTL, SFIGA, SAFE, RGEN, RH, ROKU, PHM, SCHG, SCHP, SIRI, RNR, RGNX, JRI, PXD, PHT, PINS, PDI, LTPZ, NXPI, KNSL, TRV, ZNGA, ZS, ZBRA, YUMC, YUM, VYGR, VCLT, UAL, QURE, TWST, SNAP, RIG, TLRY, TFFP, SYY, STNE, SLY, SPIP, SPTL, RWR, BG, DXCM, DDOG, CRWD, CXO, CTSH, CDE, CMG, CHX, LUMN, CMBM, DOCU, BDJ, BGR, BYND, BKR, AVY, ACB, NLY, AIG, AIRG, FSK, MKC, AAP, IGE, MBB, TLH, VVR, VBF, HRL, GMED, GDV, NJR, FT, FVRR, FNWB, FDS, ETSY, EA, ESTC, DPG, DLTR, Added Positions: VO, SLYV, VNQ, BKLN, ANGL, PSK, CSCO, PEP, DIS, MRK, V, DHR, PYPL, ECL, NOW, CI, COST, ACN, NOC, PG, BIV, AVGO, MDT, ATVI, LULU, RTX, CRM, WMT, BKNG, AMT, AMP, T, BAC, CVX, CB, DLR, MCD, SBUX, BSV, VZ, ABBV, CAT, IEMG, PNC, TEL, VEA, ADBE, KO, ETN, NLOK, GOOGL, FTV, IEFA, PFF, IWD, KEY, NFLX, VCSH, CMCSA, HES, TIP, MDY, VLO, VOX, VGT, VMW, GOOG, FISV, F, IAU, MAS, ORLY, PM, ROP, TGT, TFC, VFH, VHT, VIS, VCIT, VMBS, MO, AMGN, COF, KMX, COP, CMI, CVS, DE, DOV, DOW, DTE, DUK, ENB, EHC, EOG, GPN, HAS, SHY, TLT, IGF, IGSB, IGIB, MLM, MCO, MSI, POR, PRU, QCOM, DGX, RMD, SCHD, SWK, TRP, TXN, VCR, VDC, VDE, VYM, BLV, VOE, VBK, VBR, BND, VPU, WMB, DXJ, AMLP, ALL, APH, AJG, GOLD, BDX, BURL, CNI, SCHW, CLX, CMA, ED, DVN, DG, D, EPC, ETR, EL, ES, EXC, FDX, FLO, GD, GIS, GM, GILD, ITW, ICE, IBM, PGX, QQQ, SPHD, XMLV, BAB, MNA, IEI, IEF, AGG, IXN, LQD, GVI, EMB, EFG, DSI, MUB, SUB, ESGU, IYG, GOVT, KHC, LYB, MMC, MU, MIME, MDLZ, NEM, NKE, NTRS, ON, PKG, PH, QLD, PEG, O, RDFN, RF, ROK, SLB, SRE, SHW, SWKS, SPSB, SDY, SQ, SIVB, TPR, TJX, TTD, TT, TROW, XLU, VAW, VTIP, VOO, WELL, WEX, WPM, WDAY,

VO, SLYV, VNQ, BKLN, ANGL, PSK, CSCO, PEP, DIS, MRK, V, DHR, PYPL, ECL, NOW, CI, COST, ACN, NOC, PG, BIV, AVGO, MDT, ATVI, LULU, RTX, CRM, WMT, BKNG, AMT, AMP, T, BAC, CVX, CB, DLR, MCD, SBUX, BSV, VZ, ABBV, CAT, IEMG, PNC, TEL, VEA, ADBE, KO, ETN, NLOK, GOOGL, FTV, IEFA, PFF, IWD, KEY, NFLX, VCSH, CMCSA, HES, TIP, MDY, VLO, VOX, VGT, VMW, GOOG, FISV, F, IAU, MAS, ORLY, PM, ROP, TGT, TFC, VFH, VHT, VIS, VCIT, VMBS, MO, AMGN, COF, KMX, COP, CMI, CVS, DE, DOV, DOW, DTE, DUK, ENB, EHC, EOG, GPN, HAS, SHY, TLT, IGF, IGSB, IGIB, MLM, MCO, MSI, POR, PRU, QCOM, DGX, RMD, SCHD, SWK, TRP, TXN, VCR, VDC, VDE, VYM, BLV, VOE, VBK, VBR, BND, VPU, WMB, DXJ, AMLP, ALL, APH, AJG, GOLD, BDX, BURL, CNI, SCHW, CLX, CMA, ED, DVN, DG, D, EPC, ETR, EL, ES, EXC, FDX, FLO, GD, GIS, GM, GILD, ITW, ICE, IBM, PGX, QQQ, SPHD, XMLV, BAB, MNA, IEI, IEF, AGG, IXN, LQD, GVI, EMB, EFG, DSI, MUB, SUB, ESGU, IYG, GOVT, KHC, LYB, MMC, MU, MIME, MDLZ, NEM, NKE, NTRS, ON, PKG, PH, QLD, PEG, O, RDFN, RF, ROK, SLB, SRE, SHW, SWKS, SPSB, SDY, SQ, SIVB, TPR, TJX, TTD, TT, TROW, XLU, VAW, VTIP, VOO, WELL, WEX, WPM, WDAY, Reduced Positions: MCHP, IJH, NEE, EFA, MA, VRTX, KEYS, ODFL, ROST, APTV, INTC, STZ, CCI, JPM, LW, MKTX, MRVL, SPGI, ANTM, JNJ, BA, CMP, FRC, GS, IJR, PLD, KR, LMT, CME, FB, PFE, DAL, VTEB, HD, VWO, AAPL, JPIN, SYK, UNP, BRK.B, DFS, LKQ, OLED, MMM, CARR, JPEM, MNST, NVDA, PVH, SMB, VTI, VTV, AEP, GLW, ACWI, JQUA, OTIS, VOT, AEE, BERY, CTAS, DAR, XOM, GPC, XLG, IVV, IWN, LHCG, XLB, ORCL, PAYX, PPG, GWX, TMO, UPS, WM, ABT, ASIX, AES, A, AKAM, ALC, AXP, AME, ANSS, AON, APPF, APPN, AMAT, ARNC, ANET, TEAM, ADP, BIIB, BKI, BX, BMY, CGC, C, XLY, XLP, COO, CTVA, CRSP, DD, EDIT, LLY, EMR, XLE, EPAC, EVRG, RACE, FE, FMC, GE, HCA, HSY, HBAN, ICLR, ILMN, QAI, XLI, ISRG, SPLV, MCHI, EEM, INDA, IWM, IWO, IWR, IWS, IWY, DVY, IJK, IJJ, J, KMB, KLAC, KBA, KWEB, LH, LRCX, LNC, LIN, L, LOW, MKL, MDC, MET, MDB, NDAQ, NTR, OKTA, OKE, OSK, OC, PAYC, PSX, HYS, PJT, PII, RGA, RPM, SEE, SHOP, SLGN, SPG, SEDG, SJNK, GLD, EWX, STE, SFIX, SLF, SYF, XLK, TDOC, TSLA, TWLO, VV, VB, VTR, VRSN, VRTV, VFC, VMC, WBA, WD, WFC, WAB, WIX, WRB, GWW, ZBH, ZTS, ZM,

MCHP, IJH, NEE, EFA, MA, VRTX, KEYS, ODFL, ROST, APTV, INTC, STZ, CCI, JPM, LW, MKTX, MRVL, SPGI, ANTM, JNJ, BA, CMP, FRC, GS, IJR, PLD, KR, LMT, CME, FB, PFE, DAL, VTEB, HD, VWO, AAPL, JPIN, SYK, UNP, BRK.B, DFS, LKQ, OLED, MMM, CARR, JPEM, MNST, NVDA, PVH, SMB, VTI, VTV, AEP, GLW, ACWI, JQUA, OTIS, VOT, AEE, BERY, CTAS, DAR, XOM, GPC, XLG, IVV, IWN, LHCG, XLB, ORCL, PAYX, PPG, GWX, TMO, UPS, WM, ABT, ASIX, AES, A, AKAM, ALC, AXP, AME, ANSS, AON, APPF, APPN, AMAT, ARNC, ANET, TEAM, ADP, BIIB, BKI, BX, BMY, CGC, C, XLY, XLP, COO, CTVA, CRSP, DD, EDIT, LLY, EMR, XLE, EPAC, EVRG, RACE, FE, FMC, GE, HCA, HSY, HBAN, ICLR, ILMN, QAI, XLI, ISRG, SPLV, MCHI, EEM, INDA, IWM, IWO, IWR, IWS, IWY, DVY, IJK, IJJ, J, KMB, KLAC, KBA, KWEB, LH, LRCX, LNC, LIN, L, LOW, MKL, MDC, MET, MDB, NDAQ, NTR, OKTA, OKE, OSK, OC, PAYC, PSX, HYS, PJT, PII, RGA, RPM, SEE, SHOP, SLGN, SPG, SEDG, SJNK, GLD, EWX, STE, SFIX, SLF, SYF, XLK, TDOC, TSLA, TWLO, VV, VB, VTR, VRSN, VRTV, VFC, VMC, WBA, WD, WFC, WAB, WIX, WRB, GWW, ZBH, ZTS, ZM, Sold Out: PRF, SPDW, CMS, ESGD, BFAM, DVA, RVT, AFL, DOX, AMTD, AZO, AVB, BBY, BSX, VIAC, CMD, CSL, CSGP, CRK, CPA, DHI, EMN, ENZ, EXR, FICO, FNMA, FLEX, GIL, GGG, HRB, LHX, HPQ, IDXX, IP, KSU, LAMR, MTD, NATI, NBIX, OXY, PKI, RBA, RY, TFX, TRI, UBS, VAR, CMPR, WPC, WST, WLTW, XRX, XLNX, EBAY, HEI.A, BR, MELI, CIM, MSCI, FTNT, VRSK, ST, SSNC, CBOE, BAH, LPLA, VC, KMI, GRPN, DNKN, RXN, IQV, ESNT, CTLT, HQY, CFG, CDK, BOX, GDDY, FS5A, ATH, FTDR, ELAN, GH, MRNA, CVET, DT, EWM, EWW, FLOT, HYLB, IHI, ILF, IYZ, JNK, NEAR, NOBL, PSJ, SHYG, USHY, USMV, VLUE, VT, VTWO,

For the details of MASSMUTUAL TRUST CO FSB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/massmutual+trust+co+fsb/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 700,617 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 1,099,703 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 357,825 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 310,221 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,569 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $73.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,899 shares as of .

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,732 shares as of .

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $55.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,549 shares as of .

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $51.6 and $52.7, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $52.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,578 shares as of .

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $48.26 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $55.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,647 shares as of .

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,255 shares as of .

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 347.40%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $193.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 178,525 shares as of .

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 378.21%. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $54.78, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $59.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 275,496 shares as of .

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 470,905 shares as of .

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 177.84%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 430,396 shares as of .

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 329.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.12 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 236,611 shares as of .

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 126.63%. The purchase prices were between $41.62 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $43.13. The stock is now traded at around $43.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 176,600 shares as of .

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $64.18, with an estimated average price of $61.22.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $96.16 and $135.15, with an estimated average price of $115.74.