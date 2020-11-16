Charles-Lim Capital Ltd Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Sells HDFC Bank, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp

Central, K3, based Investment company Charles-Lim Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, sells HDFC Bank, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charles-Lim Capital Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Charles-Lim Capital Ltd owns 5 stocks with a total value of $916 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,759,082 shares, 46.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.54% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 5,291,164 shares, 28.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.05% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 1,188,292 shares, 17.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.38% Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 228,000 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Facebook Inc (FB) - 82,558 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.53%

Charles-Lim Capital Ltd initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $192.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 228,000 shares as of .

Charles-Lim Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.