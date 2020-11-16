  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Charles-Lim Capital Ltd Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Sells HDFC Bank, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp

November 16, 2020 | About: TEAM -0.09% MSFT +0.5%

Central, K3, based Investment company Charles-Lim Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, sells HDFC Bank, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charles-Lim Capital Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Charles-Lim Capital Ltd owns 5 stocks with a total value of $916 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Charles-Lim Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charles-lim+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Charles-Lim Capital Ltd
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,759,082 shares, 46.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.54%
  2. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 5,291,164 shares, 28.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.05%
  3. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 1,188,292 shares, 17.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.38%
  4. Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 228,000 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 82,558 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.53%
New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Charles-Lim Capital Ltd initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $192.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 228,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Charles-Lim Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Charles-Lim Capital Ltd. Also check out:

