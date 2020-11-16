  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, Oxford Lane Capital Corp, Sells Delek Logistics Partners LP, FS KKR Capital Corp, Western Midstream Partners LP

November 16, 2020 | About: BIPC -0.21% ORAN +2.33% SNP -0.61% ICL +0% WPG +10.31% AVA +2.77% ECC -2.82% OXLC -1.7% FSK +4.21% NVAX +6.31% 61Y +0% TS +4.66%

Investment company Virtus ETF Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, Oxford Lane Capital Corp, FS KKR Capital Corp, Novavax Inc, sells Delek Logistics Partners LP, FS KKR Capital Corp, Western Midstream Partners LP, CNX Midstream Partners LP, Novavax Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC. As of 2020Q3, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owns 325 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtus+etf+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC
  1. Norbord Inc (OSB) - 57,581 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.89%
  2. Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 18,897 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%
  3. Ternium SA (TX) - 82,288 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
  4. Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 25,813 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.41%
  5. Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 68,282 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.62%
New Purchase: Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (ECC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.94 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $7.8. The stock is now traded at around $8.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 121,837 shares as of .

New Purchase: Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.02 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $4.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 233,356 shares as of .

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $16.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 47,633 shares as of .

New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $178.51, with an estimated average price of $120.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,766 shares as of .

New Purchase: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (61Y)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $12, with an estimated average price of $7.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,237 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,406 shares as of .

Added: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 560.34%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.45, with an estimated average price of $49.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 24,393 shares as of .

Added: Orange SA (ORAN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in Orange SA by 56.38%. The purchase prices were between $10.33 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $11.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 105,676 shares as of .

Added: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,239 shares as of .

Added: ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in ICL Group Ltd by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $2.94 and $3.91, with an estimated average price of $3.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 386,744 shares as of .

Added: Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc by 74.97%. The purchase prices were between $0.58 and $0.84, with an estimated average price of $0.71. The stock is now traded at around $0.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,310,912 shares as of .

Added: Avista Corp (AVA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in Avista Corp by 42.23%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,078 shares as of .

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FS5A)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Sold Out: CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in CNX Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $8.66.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVV1)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $69.41 and $151.3, with an estimated average price of $102.75.

Sold Out: Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps (JSD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps. The sale prices were between $11.55 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.98.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $8.82 and $9.34, with an estimated average price of $9.08.

Sold Out: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (1T6)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $13.71 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC. Also check out:

1. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Virtus ETF Advisers LLC keeps buying

Comments

