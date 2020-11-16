  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sadoff Investment Management Llc Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Sells Amgen Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Kansas City Southern

November 16, 2020 | About: SCHM +2.09% SCHX +1.33% DON +2.66% VXUS +1.4% HON +2.18% IJR +2.68% ADP +1.3% KSU +0.28% SFM +0.89% AMGN +0.77%

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Sadoff Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Honeywell International Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Amgen Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sadoff Investment Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Sadoff Investment Management Llc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SADOFF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sadoff+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SADOFF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 272,200 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
  2. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 607,682 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
  3. D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 758,744 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
  4. Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 344,200 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
  5. Waste Management Inc (WM) - 464,855 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $62.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,554 shares as of .

New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $86.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,778 shares as of .

New Purchase: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DON)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc initiated holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $29.28. The stock is now traded at around $32.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,502 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $56.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,113 shares as of .

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $201.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,219 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $81.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,180 shares as of .

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99.

Sold Out: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $20.31 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $23.95.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of SADOFF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC.

