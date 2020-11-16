Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys SPDR DOW JONES IND, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Eastman Chemical Co

Chatham, NJ, based Investment company Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR DOW JONES IND, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, FedEx Corp, American Tower Corp, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Eastman Chemical Co, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,961 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 58,336 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 43,871 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,015 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 24,659 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $243.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of .

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $271.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,013 shares as of .

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $276.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 801 shares as of .

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,441 shares as of .

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.36 and $112.97, with an estimated average price of $107.58. The stock is now traded at around $117.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of .

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $101.87, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $109.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of .

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 124.12%. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $295.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,599 shares as of .

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL by 65.50%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,598 shares as of .

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,107 shares as of .

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 33.29%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,139 shares as of .

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,590 shares as of .

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $68.31 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $75.34.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $40.31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $47.58.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.57 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.57.