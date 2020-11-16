  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys SPDR DOW JONES IND, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Eastman Chemical Co

November 16, 2020 | About: DIA +1.41% VYM +1.73% VCSH +0.01% MDT +2.65% GLD +0.68% AMT +2.13% FDX +1.78% FB +0.68% TD +0.61% LGLV +1.83% TEL +3.02% NFLX -0.81% E +3.28%

Chatham, NJ, based Investment company Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR DOW JONES IND, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, FedEx Corp, American Tower Corp, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Eastman Chemical Co, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raab+%26+moskowitz+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,961 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 58,336 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
  3. VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 43,871 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.92%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,015 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 24,659 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $243.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of .

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $271.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,013 shares as of .

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $276.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 801 shares as of .

New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $43.23 and $50.56, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,441 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (LGLV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.36 and $112.97, with an estimated average price of $107.58. The stock is now traded at around $117.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of .

New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $101.87, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $109.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of .

Added: SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 124.12%. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $295.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,599 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL by 65.50%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,598 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,107 shares as of .

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 33.29%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,139 shares as of .

Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,590 shares as of .

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

Sold Out: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $68.31 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $75.34.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VDE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $40.31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $47.58.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

Sold Out: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.57 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)