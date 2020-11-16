Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Marriott International Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells Ford Motor Co, Performance Food Group Co, Dollar Tree Inc

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Marriott International Inc, Dollar General Corp, Bloomin Brands Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Ford Motor Co, Performance Food Group Co, Dollar Tree Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $569 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PTON, MAR, DG, GOOG, DXCM, PAYX, QQQ, SPY, WPX,
- Added Positions: BLMN, RTX, DOCU, JPM, WERN, PSX, JD, OGE, TMUS, PFE, HPE,
- Reduced Positions: AYX, AMZN, FTNT, AAPL, PAYC, TDOC, NVDA, EVRG, CVS, XOM, MMP, SUN, BABA, WDC, TJX, ULTA, BIP, CHKP, BXMT,
- Sold Out: F, PFGC, DLTR, INTC,
For the details of Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridgecreek+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,932 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 286,021 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 143,270 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 96,600 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 59,640 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $100.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,975 shares as of .New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,575 shares as of .New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,375 shares as of .New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1777.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 250 shares as of .New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45. The stock is now traded at around $336.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 750 shares as of .New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 750 shares as of .Added: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $16.9, with an estimated average price of $12.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 143,850 shares as of .Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76.Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $25.28 and $38.47, with an estimated average price of $32.15.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC.
