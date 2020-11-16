Sofinnova Ventures Inc Buys Inozyme Pharma Inc, Amgen Inc, NuCana PLC, Sells Principia Biopharma Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Amarin Corp PLC

Investment company Sofinnova Ventures Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Inozyme Pharma Inc, Amgen Inc, NuCana PLC, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Athira Pharma Inc, sells Principia Biopharma Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, Coherus BioSciences Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sofinnova Ventures Inc. As of 2020Q3, Sofinnova Ventures Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INZY, AMGN, ATHA, GWPH, OVID, TCRR, ACAD, FATE, RGNX, SVRA,

INZY, AMGN, ATHA, GWPH, OVID, TCRR, ACAD, FATE, RGNX, SVRA, Added Positions: NCNA, BMRN, ABBV, ITCI, ARNA, RETA, KRTX, INSM, CYTK, OTIC, UTHR, CGEN, PTGX,

NCNA, BMRN, ABBV, ITCI, ARNA, RETA, KRTX, INSM, CYTK, OTIC, UTHR, CGEN, PTGX, Reduced Positions: AMRN, CHRS, MRK, XLRN, KNSA, JAZZ, TGTX, PBYI, KURA, MYOK, ZYME, KDMN, MIRM, SUPN, CHMA, CALA, BCRX, AGTC, PTCT, FIXX, LLY, LQDA, CCXI, ETTX,

AMRN, CHRS, MRK, XLRN, KNSA, JAZZ, TGTX, PBYI, KURA, MYOK, ZYME, KDMN, MIRM, SUPN, CHMA, CALA, BCRX, AGTC, PTCT, FIXX, LLY, LQDA, CCXI, ETTX, Sold Out: PRNB, GILD, HZNP, AKBA, BPMC, AXSM, CNST, KALA, MRSN, APLS, SNDX, NTLA, IMVT, MRTX, ORIC, RIGL,

For the details of Sofinnova Ventures Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sofinnova+ventures+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Natera Inc (NTRA) - 3,100,560 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 1,109,874 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) - 1,952,441 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) - 2,194,278 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) - 2,028,308 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in Inozyme Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 2,028,308 shares as of .

Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $237.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 111,619 shares as of .

Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 509,168 shares as of .

Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $97.35 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $115.01. The stock is now traded at around $118.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 82,944 shares as of .

Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.39 and $8.24, with an estimated average price of $6.68. The stock is now traded at around $6.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,097,621 shares as of .

Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $20.69, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 173,028 shares as of .

Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in NuCana PLC by 147.06%. The purchase prices were between $4.57 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 5,599,999 shares as of .

Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 311.23%. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $77.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 258,653 shares as of .

Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $99.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 341,340 shares as of .

Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc by 108.16%. The purchase prices were between $17.61 and $31.86, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 503,555 shares as of .

Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 426.39%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $163.34, with an estimated average price of $125.03. The stock is now traded at around $175.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 68,615 shares as of .

Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 532.85%. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $75.83, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 88,150 shares as of .

Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.39 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $8.75.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $66.45 and $92.7, with an estimated average price of $76.98.

Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $68.34 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $77.82.