Sofinnova Ventures Inc Buys Inozyme Pharma Inc, Amgen Inc, NuCana PLC, Sells Principia Biopharma Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Amarin Corp PLC

Investment company Sofinnova Ventures Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Inozyme Pharma Inc, Amgen Inc, NuCana PLC, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Athira Pharma Inc, sells Principia Biopharma Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, Coherus BioSciences Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sofinnova Ventures Inc. As of 2020Q3, Sofinnova Ventures Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: INZY, AMGN, ATHA, GWPH, OVID, TCRR, ACAD, FATE, RGNX, SVRA,
- Added Positions: NCNA, BMRN, ABBV, ITCI, ARNA, RETA, KRTX, INSM, CYTK, OTIC, UTHR, CGEN, PTGX,
- Reduced Positions: AMRN, CHRS, MRK, XLRN, KNSA, JAZZ, TGTX, PBYI, KURA, MYOK, ZYME, KDMN, MIRM, SUPN, CHMA, CALA, BCRX, AGTC, PTCT, FIXX, LLY, LQDA, CCXI, ETTX,
- Sold Out: PRNB, GILD, HZNP, AKBA, BPMC, AXSM, CNST, KALA, MRSN, APLS, SNDX, NTLA, IMVT, MRTX, ORIC, RIGL,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 1 Warning Sign with NCNA. Click here to check it out.
- NCNA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NCNA
- Peter Lynch Chart of NCNA
For the details of Sofinnova Ventures Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sofinnova+ventures+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sofinnova Ventures Inc
- Natera Inc (NTRA) - 3,100,560 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 1,109,874 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio.
- Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) - 1,952,441 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB) - 2,194,278 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio.
- Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) - 2,028,308 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in Inozyme Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 2,028,308 shares as of .New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $237.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 111,619 shares as of .New Purchase: Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 509,168 shares as of .New Purchase: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $97.35 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $115.01. The stock is now traded at around $118.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 82,944 shares as of .New Purchase: Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.39 and $8.24, with an estimated average price of $6.68. The stock is now traded at around $6.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,097,621 shares as of .New Purchase: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc initiated holding in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $20.69, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 173,028 shares as of .Added: NuCana PLC (NCNA)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in NuCana PLC by 147.06%. The purchase prices were between $4.57 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.42. The stock is now traded at around $4.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 5,599,999 shares as of .Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 311.23%. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $77.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 258,653 shares as of .Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $99.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 341,340 shares as of .Added: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc by 108.16%. The purchase prices were between $17.61 and $31.86, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 503,555 shares as of .Added: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 426.39%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $163.34, with an estimated average price of $125.03. The stock is now traded at around $175.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 68,615 shares as of .Added: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc added to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 532.85%. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $75.83, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 88,150 shares as of .Sold Out: Principia Biopharma Inc (PRNB)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64.Sold Out: Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.39 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $8.75.Sold Out: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $66.45 and $92.7, with an estimated average price of $76.98.Sold Out: Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM)
Sofinnova Ventures Inc sold out a holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $68.34 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $77.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sofinnova Ventures Inc. Also check out:
1. Sofinnova Ventures Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sofinnova Ventures Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sofinnova Ventures Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sofinnova Ventures Inc keeps buying