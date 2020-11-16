Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Phillips 66

Investment company Beaton Management Co. Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Tesla Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Zillow Group Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Phillips 66, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaton Management Co. Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Beaton Management Co. Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BRK.A, IBM, TSLA, UPS, Z, HCA, RUN, HSY, IGM, RS,
- Added Positions: TD, WFC, BABA, BA, CAT, DUK, NOW, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: HD, JNJ, AAPL, AMZN, DIS, SYY, ABT, AMGN, ABBV, T, MSFT, PG, WMT, RTX, XOM, COP, MMM, BRK.B, VZ, RSP, CL, DD, COST, BMY, MDT, FVD, ZBH, WEC, CMCSA, DE, EMR, FDX, ORCL, ES, SRLP, CTVA, NSC, K,
- Sold Out: JPM, RDS.A, PSX, EPD, GOOG, C, D,
These are the top 5 holdings of Beaton Management Co. Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 32,381 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 88,875 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 27,523 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,155 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 22,755 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69%
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $341754.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 7 shares as of .New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $116.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 7,860 shares as of .New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 725 shares as of .New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,703 shares as of .New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $106.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of .New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $149.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of .Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.
